London To Host The Marc Bolan 45th Anniversary Concert - Noise11.com

A concert to honor the life and music of Marc Bolan will be held in London on the 45th anniversary of the passing of the T.Rex lead singer.

Marc Bolan died on 16 September, 1977, just two weeks short of his 30th birthday and a few days less than a month after Elvis Presley’s passing.

Bolan was one of the UK’s biggest stars at the time. T. Rex had 20 Top 40 hits in the UK at the time of his death. T. Rex had already had a number one album with 1971’s ‘Electric Warrior’ and number one hits with ‘Hot Love’, ‘Get It On’, ‘Metal Guru’ and ‘Children of the Revolution’.

T.Rex producer Tony Visconti will gather with Marc Almond, Dave Vanian of The Damned, Holly Johnson of Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Toyah and Nona Hendryx to celebrate Bolan’s legacy.

The event will take place on 17 September at the O2 London.

