Long Lost Billy T Album ‘No Definitions’ Pops Up On Streaming Services - Noise11.com

Billy T No Definitions

Long Lost Billy T Album ‘No Definitions’ Pops Up On Streaming Services

by Paul Cashmere on September 26, 2024

‘No Definitions’, the long lost Billy T album, is now available to listen to for the first time in decades on streaming services.

Billy T was the short-lived Australia reggae band from the 70s.

Ex-Daddy Cool guitarist Ross Hannaford formed Billy T with Joe Creighton and then recruited Russell Smith of Company Caine and Mick Holden of The Mixtures.

Joe says, “Billy T was a unique band in that it broke the mould of standard Aussie rock in pubs. With our own brand of blue-eyed soul and reggae we had quite a successful run in the Australian pub circuit.’

Watch Billy T ‘Keep On Dancing’:

Ross Hannaford was a veteran of The Party Machine (1967 to 1969), Sons of Vegetal Mother (1970), Daddy Cool (1970 to 1972 and 1974 to 1975) and Mighty Kong (1972 to 1973), all with Ross Wilson.

Joe Creighton was in The Sands (1967-1969), Dolls House in the UK (1969-1970), Melissa (1970-1972) and Band of Angels (1973 to 1975) before they started Billy T in 1975. It was a shortlived band. 1975 to 1977 and one album ‘No Definitions’.

Joe would go on to join Mark Gillespie, Black Sorrows, Tim Finn, John Farnham, Olivia Newton-John and Kylie Minogue’s band.

The Billy T catalogue is available through Laneway Music on all digital platforms.

Listen to Baby I Need Your Lovin’

Billy T No Definitions track listing

You Saved Me
I Am What You Are
Just Like Soul Music
Soul Power
Keep On Dancing
Baby I Need Your Lovin’
Live Together
Everything I Own
I’m In A Dancing Mood
I Am What You Are (live)
Who The Cap Fit (live)

https://www.lanewaymusic.com.au/billyt

