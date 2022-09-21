 Los Angeles DA To Review Marilyn Manson Sex Abuse Claims - Noise11.com
Marilyn Manson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Los Angeles DA To Review Marilyn Manson Sex Abuse Claims

by Paul Cashmere on September 21, 2022

in News

The Los Angeles district attorney has received a report containing information gathered over an 18-month people following sexual abuse allegations raised against Marilyn Manson.

Only last week the LADA George Gascón confirmed that Brian Warner (aka Marilyn Manson) was still under investigation.

Now that a report has been filed the DA will go through the information. More information is expected to be forthcoming.

The incidents revolves around accusations by Manson’s one-time girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood who has accused Warner (Manson) of the crimes between 2009 and 2011 when they were living together in West Hollywood.

Manson is suing Wood for defamation. He is also being investigated for sexual assault and sexual abuse claims by Esmé Bianco.

