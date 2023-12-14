 Lost Bob Marley Song Surfaces - Noise11.com
Lost Bob Marley Song Surfaces

by Music-News.com on December 15, 2023

The lost Bob Marley song ‘Selassie is the Chapel’ has been released.

The 1968 tune by the late reggae icon was penned by his friend and teacher, Mortimer Planno, and is about his meeting with Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie during a visit to Jamaica in 1966.

It’s being released on Marley’s former label JAD Records, which was founded by late country music legend Johnny Cash.

As well as being able to stream on all major platforms, a limited batch of just 2,000 vinyl copies has been made available.

The previously unreleased song’s arrival comes a few months ahead of the biopic ‘Bob Marley: One Love’, which is due to be released in cinemas on February 14, 2024.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, 37, portrays the legendary singer in the movie, which is helmed by ‘King Richard’ director Reinaldo Marcus Green and produced by Bob’s widow Rita Marley, 77, and her and Bob’s son Ziggy, 55, and daughter Cedella Marley, 56.

The film also stars James Norton, 38, Lashana Lynch, 36, and Tosin Cole, 31.

A description reads: “Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.”

Bob tragically died of cancer in 1981 at the age of 36, but he is widely considered one of the pioneers of reggae music.

The late star – who had 11 children with seven different partners – sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

music-news.com

