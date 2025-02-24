Lulu Launches Lulu's Mental Health Trust - Noise11.com

Lulu has announced she is launching her very own charitable fund – ‘Lulu’s Mental Health Trust’, a restricted fund operating under the auspices of Prism the Gift Fund (registered charity number 1099682).

Lulu decided to set up the fund while writing her memoir – celebrating 60 years since she stormed into the UK charts with her iconic hit ‘Shout’ and realised the part mental health has played throughout her life, whether her own or her loved ones.

For her first initiative, Lulu will lead a mammoth sponsored walk on May 16th which will take her from the school where she filmed ‘To Sir With Love’ in E1 0AQ to the old Decca studio where she recorded ‘Shout’ in NW6 3AU – passing more places connected to her incredible six-decade long career along the way. Link to sponsor Lulu on her walk here.

Lulu says: “I have been on such an amazing journey filled with so many memories over the last 60 years, but it has come with lows as well as the incredible highs as my memoir will detail. While writing my book, I had the chance to reflect on how mental health has played a big part in my life whether mine or people I love, and I feel compelled to give help to those going through their own struggles.”

Lulu is known for her dedication to charity work, having supported: Comic Relief, Elton John AIDS Foundation, Help For Heroes, Prince’s Trust, Teenage Cancer Trust, and Young Lives vs Cancer amongst many others throughout her career.

In 2021, Lulu was awarded a CBE by the late Queen Elizabeth II for her services to charity as well as music and entertainment.

Transcending generations with a lifetime of global success, which boasts accolades including being a Eurovision winner, a Bond theme singer (‘The Man With The Golden Gun’, 1974), releasing the biggest selling record in the US (‘To Sir With Love’, 1967), and one of the first ever pop artists to perform behind the Iron Curtain in Poland – not to mention receiving an OBE, opening the closing ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in her hometown of Glasgow, reaching number one with the biggest boyband since The Beatles, working with David Bowie and still going strong as a captivating live entertainer after selling out her ‘Champagne for Lulu’ tour last year. The UK proudly and ferociously heralds Lulu as one of our most precious pop icons – the glittering jewel in our entertainment cultural crown.

