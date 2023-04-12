Madonna and Mariah Carey Songs Added To US National Recording Registry - Noise11.com

Songs by Madonna and Mariah Carey have been added to the U.S. National Recording Registry.

On Wednesday, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced that 25 recordings will be inducted into the institution, including Madonna’s 1984 classic Like a Virgin, Mariah’s 1994 festive song All I Want for Christmas Is You, Queen Latifah’s 1989 track All Hail the Queen, and Daddy Yankee’s 2004 crossover hit Gasolina.

In a statement, Hayden explained that the songs have been deemed “audio treasures worthy of preservation for all time”.

“The National Recording Registry preserves our history through recorded sound and reflects our nation’s diverse culture,” she said. “The national library is proud to help ensure these recordings are preserved for generations to come, and we welcome the public’s input on what songs, speeches, podcasts or recorded sounds we should preserve next. We received more than 1,100 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry.”

The latest selections named to the registry span from 1908 to 2012. Other songs added include 1962’s Sherry by The Four Seasons, 1970’s Déjà Vu by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, 1971’s Imagine by John Lennon, 1971’s Stairway to Heaven by Led Zeppelin, 1983’s Flashdance…What a Feeling by Irene Cara, 1983’s Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) by Eurythmics, and 1983’s Synchronicity by The Police.

In addition, the Super Mario Bros. theme, as composed by Koji Kondo, became the first video game soundtrack to join the registry.

“Having this music preserved alongside so many other classic songs is such a great honour,” he said. “It’s actually a little bit difficult to believe.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

