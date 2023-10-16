Madonna Kicks Off The Problematic Celebration Tour In London - Noise11.com

Madonna’s ‘The Celebration Tour’ is finally underway but the first two nights where plagued with problems.
On night one the show ended early due to curfew because of a late start and on night two, failed cameras ended the show before the last act.
The Celebration Tour was first delayed in June when Madonna collapsed and was rushed to hospital. The original tour was due to start in Vancouver, Canada on July 15. Madonna will now perform the European leg of the tour first before circling back to North America in December.
The opening night in London also had another surprise. THERE IS NO LIVE BAND. Madonna is performing the entire show to backing tapes.
Here is the setlist for The Celebration Tour
Nothing Really Matters (from Ray of Light, 1998)
Into the Groove (from Madonna, 1983)
Burning Up (from Madonna, 1983)
Open Your Heart (from True Blue, 1986)
Holiday (from Madonna, 1983)
Live to Tell (from True Blue, 1986)
Like a Prayer (from Like A Prayer, 1989)
Act II
The Sacrifice / Erotic
Erotica (from Erotica, 1992)
Justify My Love (from The Immaculate Collection, 1990)
Fever (from Erotica, 1992)
Hung Up (from Confessions on the Dance Floor, 2005)
Bad Girl (from Erotica, 1992)
Vogue (from I’m Breathless, 1990)
Human Nature (from Bedtime Stories, 1994)
Crazy for You (from Vision Question soundtrack, 1985)
Act III
Die Another Day (from American Life, 2004)
Don’t Tell Me (from Music, 2000)
Mother and Father (from American Life, 2004)
Little Star (from Ray of Light, 1998)
I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor cover)
La isla bonita (from True Blue, 1986)
Don’t Cry for Me Argentina (from Evita soundtrack, 1996)
Act IV
Bedtime Story (from Bedtime Stories, 1994)
Ray of Light (from Ray of Light, 1998)
Rain (from Erotica, 1992)
Act V
Like a Virgin (from Like A Virgin, 1984)
Bitch I’m Madonna (from Rebel Heart, 2016)
Celebration (from Celebration, 2009)
THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:
Sat, Oct 14 London, UK The O2
Sun, Oct 15 London, UK The O2
Tue, Oct 17 London, UK The O2
Wed, Oct 18 London, UK The O2
Sat, Oct 21 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis
Sun, Oct 22 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis
Tue, Oct 25 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena
Thu, Oct 26 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena
Sat, Oct 28 Stockholm, SE Tele2 Arena
Wed, Nov 01 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi
Thu, Nov 02 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi
Mon, Nov 06 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena
Tue, Nov 07 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena
Sun, Nov 12 Paris, FR Accor Arena
Mon, Nov 13 Paris, FR Accor Arena
Wed, Nov 15 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
Tue, Nov. 16 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
Sun, Nov 19 Paris, FR Accor Arena
Mon, Nov 20 Paris, FR Accor Arena
Thu, Nov 23 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum
Sat, Nov 25 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum
Tue, Nov 28 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
Wed, Nov 29 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri, Dec 1 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
Sat, Dec 2 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
Tue, Dec 5 London, U.K. The O2
Wed, Dec 6 London, U.K. The O2
THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:
Wed, Dec 13 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Thu, Dec 14 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Sat, Dec 16 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Mon, Dec 18 Washington, US Capital One Arena
Tue, Dec 19 Washington, US Capital One Arena
Mon, Jan 8 Boston, MA TD Garden
Tue, Jan 9 Boston, MA TD Garden
Thu, Jan 11 Toronto, CA Scotiabank Arena
Fri, Jan 12 Toronto, CA Scotiabank Arena
Mon, Jan 15 Detroit, US Little Caesars Arena
Thu, Jan 18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Sat, Jan 20 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Mon, Jan 22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Tue, Jan 23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Thu, Jan 25 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Mon, Jan 29 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Thu, Feb 1 Chicago, IL The United Center
Fri, Feb 2 Chicago, IL The United Center
Mon, Feb 5 Pittsburgh, US PPG Paints Arena
Thu, Feb 8 Cleveland, US Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Tue, Feb 13 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Sat, Feb 17 Seattle, US Climate Pledge Arena
Sun, Feb 18 Seattle, US Climate Pledge Arena
Wed, Feb 21 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Sat, Feb 24 Sacramento, US Golden 1 Center
Tue, Feb 27 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Wed, Feb 28 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Fri, Mar 1 Las Vegas, US T-Mobile Arena
Sat, Mar 2 Las Vegas, US T-Mobile Arena
Mon, Mar 4 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Tue, Mar 5 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Thu, Mar 7 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Sat, Mar 9 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Mon, Mar 11 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Wed, Mar 13 Palm Springs, US Acrisure Arena
Sat, Mar 16 Phoenix, US Footprint Center
Tue, Mar 19 Denver, US Ball Arena
Sun, Mar 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Mon, Mar 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Thu, Mar 28 Houston, TX Toyota Centre
Fri, Mar 29 Houston, TX Toyota Centre
Mon, Apr 1 Atlanta, US State Farm Arena
Thu, Apr 4 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Sat, Apr 6 Miami, US Miami-Dade Arena
Sun, Apr 7 Miami, US Miami-Dade Arena
Sun, Apr 14 Austin, TX Moody Center
Mon, Apr 15 Austin, TX Moody Center
The Celebration Tour Mexico Dates
Sat, Apr 20 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes
Sun, Apr 21 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes
Tue, Apr 23 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes
Wed, Apr 24 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes
