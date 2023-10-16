Madonna Kicks Off The Problematic Celebration Tour In London - Noise11.com

Madonna’s ‘The Celebration Tour’ is finally underway but the first two nights where plagued with problems.

On night one the show ended early due to curfew because of a late start and on night two, failed cameras ended the show before the last act.

The Celebration Tour was first delayed in June when Madonna collapsed and was rushed to hospital. The original tour was due to start in Vancouver, Canada on July 15. Madonna will now perform the European leg of the tour first before circling back to North America in December.

The opening night in London also had another surprise. THERE IS NO LIVE BAND. Madonna is performing the entire show to backing tapes.

Here is the setlist for The Celebration Tour

Nothing Really Matters (from Ray of Light, 1998)

Into the Groove (from Madonna, 1983)

Burning Up (from Madonna, 1983)

Open Your Heart (from True Blue, 1986)

Holiday (from Madonna, 1983)

Live to Tell (from True Blue, 1986)

Like a Prayer (from Like A Prayer, 1989)

Act II

The Sacrifice / Erotic

Erotica (from Erotica, 1992)

Justify My Love (from The Immaculate Collection, 1990)

Fever (from Erotica, 1992)

Hung Up (from Confessions on the Dance Floor, 2005)

Bad Girl (from Erotica, 1992)

Vogue (from I’m Breathless, 1990)

Human Nature (from Bedtime Stories, 1994)

Crazy for You (from Vision Question soundtrack, 1985)

Act III

Die Another Day (from American Life, 2004)

Don’t Tell Me (from Music, 2000)

Mother and Father (from American Life, 2004)

Little Star (from Ray of Light, 1998)

I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor cover)

La isla bonita (from True Blue, 1986)

Don’t Cry for Me Argentina (from Evita soundtrack, 1996)

Act IV

Bedtime Story (from Bedtime Stories, 1994)

Ray of Light (from Ray of Light, 1998)

Rain (from Erotica, 1992)

Act V

Like a Virgin (from Like A Virgin, 1984)

Bitch I’m Madonna (from Rebel Heart, 2016)

Celebration (from Celebration, 2009)

THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:

Sat, Oct 14 London, UK The O2

Sun, Oct 15 London, UK The O2

Tue, Oct 17 London, UK The O2

Wed, Oct 18 London, UK The O2

Sat, Oct 21 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

Sun, Oct 22 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

Tue, Oct 25 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

Thu, Oct 26 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

Sat, Oct 28 Stockholm, SE Tele2 Arena

Wed, Nov 01 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

Thu, Nov 02 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

Mon, Nov 06 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena

Tue, Nov 07 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena

Sun, Nov 12 Paris, FR Accor Arena

Mon, Nov 13 Paris, FR Accor Arena

Wed, Nov 15 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

Tue, Nov. 16 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

Sun, Nov 19 Paris, FR Accor Arena

Mon, Nov 20 Paris, FR Accor Arena

Thu, Nov 23 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

Sat, Nov 25 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

Tue, Nov 28 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

Wed, Nov 29 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri, Dec 1 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

Sat, Dec 2 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

Tue, Dec 5 London, U.K. The O2

Wed, Dec 6 London, U.K. The O2

THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

Wed, Dec 13 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Thu, Dec 14 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Sat, Dec 16 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Mon, Dec 18 Washington, US Capital One Arena

Tue, Dec 19 Washington, US Capital One Arena

Mon, Jan 8 Boston, MA TD Garden

Tue, Jan 9 Boston, MA TD Garden

Thu, Jan 11 Toronto, CA Scotiabank Arena

Fri, Jan 12 Toronto, CA Scotiabank Arena

Mon, Jan 15 Detroit, US Little Caesars Arena

Thu, Jan 18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Sat, Jan 20 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Mon, Jan 22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Tue, Jan 23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Thu, Jan 25 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Mon, Jan 29 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Thu, Feb 1 Chicago, IL The United Center

Fri, Feb 2 Chicago, IL The United Center

Mon, Feb 5 Pittsburgh, US PPG Paints Arena

Thu, Feb 8 Cleveland, US Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Tue, Feb 13 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Sat, Feb 17 Seattle, US Climate Pledge Arena

Sun, Feb 18 Seattle, US Climate Pledge Arena

Wed, Feb 21 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Sat, Feb 24 Sacramento, US Golden 1 Center

Tue, Feb 27 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Wed, Feb 28 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Fri, Mar 1 Las Vegas, US T-Mobile Arena

Sat, Mar 2 Las Vegas, US T-Mobile Arena

Mon, Mar 4 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Tue, Mar 5 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Thu, Mar 7 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Sat, Mar 9 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Mon, Mar 11 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Wed, Mar 13 Palm Springs, US Acrisure Arena

Sat, Mar 16 Phoenix, US Footprint Center

Tue, Mar 19 Denver, US Ball Arena

Sun, Mar 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Mon, Mar 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Thu, Mar 28 Houston, TX Toyota Centre

Fri, Mar 29 Houston, TX Toyota Centre

Mon, Apr 1 Atlanta, US State Farm Arena

Thu, Apr 4 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Sat, Apr 6 Miami, US Miami-Dade Arena

Sun, Apr 7 Miami, US Miami-Dade Arena

Sun, Apr 14 Austin, TX Moody Center

Mon, Apr 15 Austin, TX Moody Center

The Celebration Tour Mexico Dates

Sat, Apr 20 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

Sun, Apr 21 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

Tue, Apr 23 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

Wed, Apr 24 Mexico City, MX Palacio De Los Deportes

