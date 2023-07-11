 Madonna Plans To Reschedule Tour For October - Noise11.com
Madonna Plans To Reschedule Tour For October

by Paul Cashmere on July 11, 2023

in News

Madonna hopes to have her North American tour back on track in October. Madonna’s tour was cancelled when the singer collapsed and was rushed to hospital in New York in June. She was diagnosed with a “serious bacterial infection”.

In her first statement since falling ill Madonna said,

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.

“My first thought when I woke up in hospital was my children.

“My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets to my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show.

“My focus is now on my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back as soon as I can.”

Madonna’s “Celebration” tour was scheduled to kick off July 15 in Vancouver, Canada.

