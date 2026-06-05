Madonna Unveils ‘Love Sensation' As Confessions II Campaign Reaches Times Square - Noise11 Music News

Madonna has intensified the rollout for her forthcoming album Confessions II, debuting new music in a surprise Times Square performance and releasing the album’s third preview track, ‘Love Sensation’, ahead of the record’s July release.

by Paul Cashmere

Madonna has taken over New York once again, drawing thousands of fans to Times Square for a surprise live performance that coincided with the release of her new single, ‘Love Sensation’, and further fuelled anticipation for her upcoming studio album, Confessions II. The appearance, announced only a day in advance, was streamed worldwide on YouTube and featured a six-song set mixing material from the forthcoming album with selections from its acclaimed 2005 predecessor, Confessions On A Dance Floor.

The Times Square event marks the latest stage in the campaign for Confessions II, Madonna’s fifteenth studio album and her first since 2019’s Madame X. Scheduled for release on 3 July through Warner Records, the project reunites Madonna with producer Stuart Price, the architect behind the original Confessions On A Dance Floor. The album has been positioned as a direct continuation of that era, returning to the dancefloor-focused electronic sound that delivered one of the defining pop records of the 2000s.

Appearing from behind a giant video screen overlooking Times Square, Madonna was joined by dancers and Price for a tightly choreographed performance. The set opened with two previously released songs from the new album, ‘I Feel So Free’ and ‘Bring Your Love’, her collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter, before introducing ‘Love Sensation’ to a live audience.

The performance also revisited key moments from the original Confessions On A Dance Floor, with Madonna performing ‘Get Together’, ‘I Love New York’ and the global hit ‘Hung Up’. At 67, Madonna showed little interest in playing it safe. During the set she performed atop a rotating platform, straddled a speaker while circling above the crowd and at one point leaned over a transparent safety barrier high above the street, prompting nervous reactions from fans watching both in person and online.

The new single, ‘Love Sensation’, continues the album’s club-oriented direction. Built around pulsating electronic production and layered house rhythms, the track places Madonna at the centre of a euphoric dancefloor narrative. In the song she sings, “Love’s the reason why / It’s a drug that I can’t stop taking / Baby let’s get high / Tripping up to the sky,” before moving into the refrain, “I’m your love sensation, good vibration, love sensation.”

‘Love Sensation’ follows ‘I Feel So Free’ and ‘Bring Your Love’, making it the third song released from the album. Notably, Madonna has yet to issue a traditional music video for any of the tracks. Instead, she has focused on live events, social media teasers and immersive promotional experiences.

That strategy will continue this weekend when an accompanying musical film built around the opening section of the album premieres during the Tribeca Festival in New York. Directed by TORSO, the project is described as a short-form musical film incorporating several tracks from the record and will be followed by an on-stage conversation with Jimmy Fallon.

The album itself has been years in development. Madonna first discussed revisiting house music in 2022 and began publicly documenting studio sessions with Price during 2024. By early 2025 she had confirmed that the project would serve as a sequel to Confessions On A Dance Floor, an album widely regarded as one of the strongest commercial and critical successes of her later career.

Musically, Confessions II expands on the original album’s continuous-mix format, with songs flowing directly into one another. Several tracks also explore more personal themes. Songs such as ‘Fragile’ and ‘Forgive Yourself’ reportedly address Madonna’s relationship with her late brother Christopher Ciccone, who died in 2024.

Industry observers will be watching closely to see whether the album can restore Madonna’s commercial momentum following Madame X, which delivered mixed commercial results despite strong critical support. Early reactions to the new material have largely focused on its return to dance music and its connection to one of the most beloved periods of Madonna’s catalogue.

For now, the Times Square performance demonstrated that Madonna remains capable of turning a public appearance into a global event. With a new album, a film premiere and further promotional activity expected in the coming weeks, the countdown to Confessions II has entered its final phase.

Madonna Times Square Setlist

I Feel So Free

Bring Your Love

Love Sensation

Get Together

I Love New York

Hung Up

Confessions II Track Listing

I Feel So Free

Good For The Soul

One Step Away

Bring Your Love (with Sabrina Carpenter)

Danceteria

Read My Lips

Everything

Love Sensation

Love Without Words

Bizarre

School

Fragile

My Sins Are My Savior

Betrayal

The Test

L.E.S. Girl

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