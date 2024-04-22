Madonna Sued Again Over Concert Delays - Noise11.com

Madonna has been sued again over concert delays.

Months after facing a lawsuit over a delayed concert in New York City, the Queen of Pop has been sued again by Washington D.C. concertgoers who have accused her of showing “total disrespect” for her fans.

In the lawsuit filed in D.C. federal court on Friday, three fans accused Madonna of taking the stage two hours late for her show at the Capital One Arena on 18 December.

The suit also named concert giant Live Nation as a defendant.

“Forcing consumers to wait hours for her performance in a hot, uncomfortable arena is demonstrative of Madonna’s arrogant and total disrespect for her fans,” the concertgoers’ lawyers wrote, according to Billboard. “In essence, Madonna and Live Nation are a consumer’s worst nightmare.”

The lawsuit comes weeks after Madonna’s legal team filed a motion to dismiss a class-action lawsuit filed by two fans in January after one of her Celebration Tour concerts in New York City started hours later than scheduled.

In the original lawsuit, two concertgoers claimed that the show, which took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on 13 December, started at 10:30 p.m., even though the tickets listed the show as starting at 8:30 p.m.

In their motion to dismiss, Madonna’s legal team insisted that a two-hour delay did not warrant a lawsuit.

“Plaintiffs speculate that ticket holders who left the venue after 1 a.m. might have had trouble getting a ride home or might have needed to wake up early the next day for work,” Madonna’s lawyers stated at the time. “That is not a cognizable injury.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

