 Madonna Sued Again Over Concert Delays - Noise11.com
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour photo by Ros O'Gorman

Madonna Sued Again Over Concert Delays

by Paul Cashmere on April 23, 2024

in News

Madonna has been sued again over concert delays.

Months after facing a lawsuit over a delayed concert in New York City, the Queen of Pop has been sued again by Washington D.C. concertgoers who have accused her of showing “total disrespect” for her fans.

In the lawsuit filed in D.C. federal court on Friday, three fans accused Madonna of taking the stage two hours late for her show at the Capital One Arena on 18 December.

The suit also named concert giant Live Nation as a defendant.

“Forcing consumers to wait hours for her performance in a hot, uncomfortable arena is demonstrative of Madonna’s arrogant and total disrespect for her fans,” the concertgoers’ lawyers wrote, according to Billboard. “In essence, Madonna and Live Nation are a consumer’s worst nightmare.”

The lawsuit comes weeks after Madonna’s legal team filed a motion to dismiss a class-action lawsuit filed by two fans in January after one of her Celebration Tour concerts in New York City started hours later than scheduled.

In the original lawsuit, two concertgoers claimed that the show, which took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on 13 December, started at 10:30 p.m., even though the tickets listed the show as starting at 8:30 p.m.

In their motion to dismiss, Madonna’s legal team insisted that a two-hour delay did not warrant a lawsuit.

“Plaintiffs speculate that ticket holders who left the venue after 1 a.m. might have had trouble getting a ride home or might have needed to wake up early the next day for work,” Madonna’s lawyers stated at the time. “That is not a cognizable injury.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

