Maleny Music Festival Returns In 2026 After Record Artist Demand - Noise11 Music News

Maleny Music Festival will return to the Sunshine Coast hinterland in November 2026 after receiving a record number of artist applications and being named Queensland’s People’s Choice Festival of the Year.

by Paul Cashmere

Maleny Music Festival will return to the Maleny Showgrounds from 6 to 8 November 2026 after attracting the largest artist response in the event’s history. More than 430 acts applied to perform at the volunteer-run festival, which recently took out the Festival of the Year, People’s Choice award at the 2026 Queensland Music Awards.

The boutique Queensland event has steadily expanded its profile while maintaining its community focus. Organisers have programmed more than 60 artists, bands and community performance groups for the 2026 edition, representing an estimated 200 individual performers. Across the three-day event, audiences will have access to more than 170 concerts, workshops, sessions and participatory activities spread across eight venues and performance spaces within the Maleny Showgrounds precinct.

The festival’s growing appeal reflects the continuing strength of regional music events in Australia. Boutique festivals have increasingly become an important platform for artists seeking alternatives to major commercial events, offering intimate settings and opportunities for direct audience engagement.

The 2026 line-up spans folk, roots, acoustic, blues, world music and spoken word performances. Among the acts announced are 8 Ball Aitken, Barleyshakes, Dirty Cello from the United States, Rain Of Animals from the United Kingdom, Fred Smith, Kris Mizzi, The Water Runners, The Tripsy Tipsy Gypsies and Vix And The Slick Chix.

The program also extends beyond live performance. Festival activities will include workshops, music sessions, poetry events, dance presentations, youth showcases, lantern parades, community singing, market stalls, food vendors and late-night jam sessions. International performers from both the United Kingdom and the United States will again feature as part of the event.

Festival organiser Rachel Clarke said community participation remains central to the event’s identity.

“Maleny Music Festival is about bringing people together through music, storytelling and shared experiences. It’s intimate, welcoming and community-driven, a place where audiences and artists genuinely connect,” Clarke said.

Held at the Maleny Showgrounds in the Sunshine Coast hinterland, the festival offers on-site camping and family-friendly programming while providing easy access to the region’s cafés, galleries and surrounding natural attractions.

The event also delivers a measurable economic contribution to the region. Organisers say local accommodation regularly books out during the festival period, while businesses across the hinterland benefit from increased visitor activity. The event’s volunteer structure has also fostered a strong sense of community ownership and involvement.

Environmental initiatives remain a key part of the festival’s operation. Organisers have implemented recycling systems, food waste reduction strategies, reusable signage and collaborative measures with stallholders aimed at reducing the event’s environmental footprint.

The strong response from artists and recognition at the Queensland Music Awards positions the 2026 edition as another milestone for the festival. With record interest from performers and an expanded program of concerts and community activities, Maleny Music Festival will again bring together local audiences and visiting music fans for a weekend that highlights both the cultural and economic significance of regional live music events in Queensland.

Dates are:

6 – 8 November 2026, Maleny, Maleny Showgrounds

Tickets and camping passes are available via the official festival website.

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