 Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dogwalker Sentenced To 21 years - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Man Who Shot Lady Gaga’s Dogwalker Sentenced To 21 years

by Music-News.com on December 7, 2022

in News

The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dogwalker has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

In February 2021, Ryan Fischer was hospitalised after he was shot while walking three of the superstar’s French Bulldogs in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Two of the dogs were taken in the incident, but were dropped off at a police station two days later.

In April 2021, James Howard Jackson was charged with attempted murder after the shooting of Fischer, and on Monday, he pleaded no contest during a hearing.

According to editors at Rolling Stone, prosecutors dropped robbery and weapons charges related to the case as a result of a plea deal.

In a victim statement, Fischer told Jackson the shooting had caused him health and financial issues, but he remained grateful the dogs were unharmed.

“I do forgive you. With the attack, you completely altered my life. I know I can’t completely move on from the night you shot me until I said those words to you,” he expressed, according to the outlet. “They were returned and returned to their mom. I don’t think I could have lived with myself if they died.”

Gaga has not yet commented on the sentencing.

A second man connected to the case, Jaylin White, took a plea deal earlier this year and was sentenced to four years in prison.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022
The Corrs 2023 Australian Dates Announced

Dates have now been locked in for The Corrs 2023 Australia tour.

20 mins ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Deactivates Her Instagram Account

Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account again.

11 hours ago
Pete Doherty, music news, noise11.com, The Libertines
Pete Doherty Expecting First Child

Pete Doherty and his wife Katia de Vidas are reportedly expecting their first child together.

17 hours ago
Ella Hooper
Ella Hooper To Kick Off Small Town Temple Tour in January

Ella Hooper will tour Small Town Temple from late January and all across February 2023.

2 days ago
The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022
The Corrs Will Return To Australian for 2023 Tour

One week after their triumphant one-off Australian performance in New South Wales, promoter Andrew McManus has announced he will be bringing The Corrs back for a national tour in 2023.

2 days ago
Kanye West by Scott Marsh
‘Piece of Shit’ Supremacist K*nye W*st Kicked Off Twitter

K*nye W*st, the human turd, the man Jimmy Kimmel called “the Black White Supremacist”, has been suspended from Twitter over more racist comments praising h*tler and merging the Jewish symbol of The Star of David with a swastika.

4 days ago
Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw
The 1975 Attempted To Do Their Own Version Of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Matty Healy has claimed The 1975 "worked on" a version of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' that didn't come to fruition.

November 30, 2022