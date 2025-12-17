Maoli Joins On The Banks Series In Brisbane - Noise11.com

Brisbane South Bank’s Rainforest Green will transform into a tropical, open-air dancefloor this summer as the highly anticipated On The Banks kicks off, featuring the addition of Hawaiian-country and reggae sensation Maoli on 20 March 2026.

With nine independent albums and over half a billion streams to his name, Maoli has emerged as a defining voice of modern island music. Known for blending traditional Hawaiian sounds with reggae, rock, and the heartfelt storytelling of country music, he has captured global attention through viral hits and powerful covers, including Mercy and In Case You Didn’t Know. Teaming up with acclaimed hitmakers Dann and David Huff, Maoli continues to champion Hawaiian culture on the international stage.

On The Banks 2026 Event Dates And Line-Ups

Tuesday 25 February – King Stingray

Wednesday 26 February – MARINA with Mallrat

Sunday 1 March – Droppin Science: De La Soul, Oddisee & Good Company & Miss Kanina

Thursday 5 March – Grace Jones

Friday 6 March – The Streets – Supported by Double J

Saturday 7 March – Disco Club

Sunday 15 March – Bernard Fanning with Kasey Chambers, The Paper Kites, Troy & Jem Cassar-Daley, Georgia Mooney

Thursday 19 March – Peach PRC with Maude Latour, Salty – Supported by Triple J

Friday 20 March – Maoli

Saturday 21 March – Blockbuster

Sunday 22 March – Marlon Williams with Sarah Blasko

