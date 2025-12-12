Grace Jones, Marina, King Stingray and Sarah Blasko Added To On The Banks 2026 Lineup - Noise11.com

Brisbane’s riverside concert series, On the Banks, has unveiled a new wave of international and Australian talent set to perform at the Cultural Forecourt at South Bank across February and March 2026. The series, a collaboration between Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and South Bank Corporation, promises warm summer nights filled with music, food, and community energy along the Brisbane River.

Kicking off the festival on Tuesday 25 February, Yolŋu surf-rock sensation King Stingray will bring their energetic, uplifting sound to On the Banks. Hailing from Yirrkala in Northeast Arnhem Land, King Stingray fuse traditional Yolŋu Manikay (songlines) with indie rock, creating a live experience that celebrates culture, Country, and connection. Since their breakthrough with hits such as Get Me Out, Camp Dog, and Milkumana, the band has earned the ARIA Breakthrough Artist Award in 2023, a triple j Feature Album, and a devoted national following.

Fifteen years after her last Australian visit, global art-pop artist Marina makes her Brisbane debut on Wednesday 26 February, performing new material from her latest album Princess Of Power. The record is a euphoric exploration of healing, empowerment, and vulnerability, blending disco-infused electropop with bold declarations of self-expression. Marina’s career, spanning five acclaimed albums including Electra Heart and Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land, has established her as one of contemporary pop’s most distinctive voices.

Joining her on stage is Brisbane-born Mallrat, who has risen to international acclaim with over half a billion streams, a #1 ARIA charting album, Platinum certifications, and sold-out tours. Known for collaborations with BENEE, The Chainsmokers, and Cub Sport, Mallrat has performed at major festivals worldwide, including Reading & Leeds and Austin City Limits.

On Thursday 5 March, legendary performer Grace Jones will take over the Cultural Forecourt, bringing decades of innovation and spectacle to On the Banks. From hits like Pull Up To The Bumper, Slave To The Rhythm, and Walking In The Rain, Jones has influenced countless artists across music, fashion, and visual art. Known for her theatrical performances, commanding presence, and avant-garde style, she remains one of the most iconic figures in global music and culture.

Closing the series on Sunday 22 March, Sarah Blasko will join Marlon Williams for a special performance. Blasko’s seventh album I Just Need To Conquer This Mountain reflects on grief, new beginnings, and personal introspection. Across six solo albums and two with Seeker Lover Keeper, four of her releases have achieved Platinum status, with six debuting in the ARIA Top 10. A three-time ARIA Award winner and eighteen-time nominee, Blasko is celebrated for her lyrical clarity, emotive performances, and expansive vocal range.

The additions of King Stingray, Marina with Mallrat, Grace Jones, and Sarah Blasko join previously confirmed acts including Droppin’ Science: De La Soul with Oddisee & Good Compny, The Streets, Disco Club, Bernard Fanning with Kasey Chambers, The Paper Kites, Troy & Jem Cassar-Daley and Georgia Mooney, Peach PRC with Maude Latour and Salty, Blockbuster, and Marlon Williams. Across ten days of performances, On the Banks delivers a bold mix of global sounds, iconic voices, and contemporary Australian music.

On The Banks 2026 Lineup In Date Order

Tuesday 25 February – King Stingray

Wednesday 26 February – Marina with Mallrat

Sunday 1 March – Droppin’ Science: De La Soul with Oddisee & Good Compny & Miss Kaninna

Thursday 5 March – Grace Jones

Friday 6 March – The Streets

Saturday 7 March – Disco Club – Sold Out

Sunday 15 March – Bernard Fanning with Kasey Chambers, The Paper Kites, Troy & Jem Cassar-Daley, Georgia Mooney

Thursday 19 March – Peach PRC with Maude Latour, Salty

Saturday 21 March – Blockbuster

Sunday 22 March – Marlon Williams with Sarah Blasko

Full program details and tickets are available at onthebanks.com.au.

