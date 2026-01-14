Dune Rats Premiere First New Song Of 2026 With ‘Shark' - Noise11.com

Dune Rats have fired the first local rock shot of 2026 with the release of their new single Shark, unveiling both the track and its accompanying video as they continue a busy start to the year on the road. The Brisbane trio are easing into the new calendar year with intent, using Shark to set the tone for what comes next while staying firmly connected to the audience that has carried them from sweaty suburban rooms to festival main stages.

Dune Rats said, “Frothing to release this new song “Sharks” off our upcoming album “Old Mates”, a collection of our favourite tracks from our first EP’s”.

The arrival of Shark comes while Dune Rats are touring nationally as special guests on Yungblud’s Australian dates. Night after night, the band have been warming up packed arenas with a set that blends their own catalogue with a knowing nod to Australian rock history, opening their performance with a cover of Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again by The Angels. The choice has proven to be a unifying moment, linking generations of local rock fans and reinforcing Dune Rats’ place in a lineage that values volume, humour and communal release.

Formed in Brisbane, Queensland, Dune Rats began life as a two piece, with Danny Beus handling guitar and lead vocals alongside BC Michael Marks on drums and backing vocals. The early incarnation of the band leaned into immediacy and energy, a sound that translated quickly to live audiences and online platforms alike. The group later expanded into a three piece with the addition of bassist Brett Jansch, formerly a touring member of Bleeding Knees Club, solidifying the line up that would take Dune Rats into their most productive years. During earlier touring cycles, Brad Heald, known for his work with Red Riders and The Vines, also made appearances on bass, adding further depth to their live sound between 2011 and 2012.

Dune Rats first cut through on a national level after uploading Colour Television to Triple J Unearthed in October 2010, before officially releasing the track the following month. The song’s reception helped position the band within a new wave of Australian guitar acts who favoured direct songwriting and unfiltered performances. That momentum carried into the release of their self titled debut album Dune Rats on 30 May 2014 via their own Ratbag Records imprint. The album was supported by extensive touring at home and overseas, embedding the band’s reputation as a relentless live act.

In 2015, Dune Rats expanded Ratbag Records beyond a vehicle for their own releases, announcing the label as a platform to support other performers. The move reflected the band’s broader commitment to community and independence within the Australian music landscape, values that have remained consistent throughout their career.

Their commercial breakthrough arrived on 11 February 2017 with the release of their second album The Kids Will Know It’s Bullshit, which debuted at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart. The record marked a high point in visibility without dulling the band’s core appeal, and it remains a defining moment in modern Australian rock of the era. Subsequent releases continued to evolve their sound while keeping live performance at the centre of their identity.

The group’s fourth studio album Real Rare Whale was announced on 11 February 2022 and eventually released on 29 July 2022 after a delay caused by vinyl manufacturing issues, a challenge faced widely across the industry at the time. In May 2024, Dune Rats confirmed their fifth studio album If It Sucks, Turn It Up, reinforcing their long running commitment to humour, honesty and high volume catharsis.

With Shark, Dune Rats are clearly signalling that 2026 will be anything but quiet. The track arrives as a statement of presence rather than a reset, building on more than a decade of work while pointing forward to the next chapter.

