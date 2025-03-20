 Marcia Hines and Casey Donovan To Perform The Songs of Donna Summer - Noise11.com
Marcia Hines, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Marcia Hines and Casey Donovan To Perform The Songs of Donna Summer

by Paul Cashmere on March 21, 2025

in News

Marcia Hines will pay tribute to Donna Summer and has recruited Casey Donovan to help her out in a brand new show ‘Marcia Sings Summer’.

Watch the Noise11 Marcia Hines interview:

Marcia Hines and Donna Summer are both from Boston. Donna, who passed away in 2012, was five years older than Marcia.

Marcia had her first hit ‘Fire and Rain’ in 1975.

Donna Summer also had her first hit ‘Love To Love You Baby’ in 1975.

‘Marcia Sings Summer’ dates are:

Sunday, 5 October 2025
Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 10 October 2025
Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 11 October 2025
Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 12 October 2025
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, 22 October 2025
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA

Friday, 24 October 2025
Regal Theatre, Perth WA

