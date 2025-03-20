Marcia Hines and Casey Donovan To Perform The Songs of Donna Summer - Noise11.com

Marcia Hines will pay tribute to Donna Summer and has recruited Casey Donovan to help her out in a brand new show ‘Marcia Sings Summer’.
Marcia Hines and Donna Summer are both from Boston. Donna, who passed away in 2012, was five years older than Marcia.
Marcia had her first hit ‘Fire and Rain’ in 1975.
Donna Summer also had her first hit ‘Love To Love You Baby’ in 1975.
‘Marcia Sings Summer’ dates are:
Sunday, 5 October 2025
Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC
Friday, 10 October 2025
Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
Saturday, 11 October 2025
Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
Sunday, 12 October 2025
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
Wednesday, 22 October 2025
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA
Friday, 24 October 2025
Regal Theatre, Perth WA
