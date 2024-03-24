 Marcia Hines Recovering After Collapsing Backstage During Show Recording - Noise11.com
Marcia Hines, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Marcia Hines, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Marcia Hines Recovering After Collapsing Backstage During Show Recording

by Paul Cashmere on March 25, 2024

in News

Marcia Hines was taken to hospital in Sydney on the weekend after collapsing in her dressing room before she was due to perform on Australian Idol.

UPDATE

Hines is a judge on the show. Host Ricki-Lee Colter told the audience “’You will have spotted that we are missing someone very important and very special to the Idol family. Unfortunately Marcia is unwell and unable to join us tonight.”

Marcia later updated fans on her socials saying, “I’m very sorry that I’m not there with you all tonight. It’s been a big few days of work and I was feeling a little unwell. I’m resting up now so I can be back with you all tomorrow night”.

Watch Marica Hines Noise11 interview:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Vincent Bonham of Raydio Dies At Age 67

Vincent Bonham, a founding member of Raydio with Ray Parker Jr in 1977, has died at the age of 67.

1 hour ago
The Damned at Northcote Theatre, Melbourne 22 March 2024 photo by Mary Boukouvalis
The Damned + The Hard Ons, Northcote Theatre, Friday 22nd March 2024

The Damned released the first ever UK punk single, “New Rose” off album Damned, Damned, Damned, in 1976, and were often overshadowed by their English punk counterparts. Now in their late sixties and still touring world-wide, featuring the original line up of Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies and Paul Gray, they are the ones having the last laugh and have left their old rivals for dead, in certain respects, quite literally!

1 day ago
Bon Scott statue in AC/DC Lane
Bon Scott Movie Will Not Be A Biopic

The new film about AC/DC’s Bon Scott won’t be a biopic.

3 days ago
Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lemmy’s Ashes To Be Enshrined At The Rainbow Bar

Lemmy's ashes will be "enshrined" at his favourite boozer, the legendary Rainbow Bar and Grill.

5 days ago
Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band perform at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Resumes Tour After Ulcer Illness

Bruce Springsteen has relaunched his tour after he postponed a number of shows amid his battle with peptic ulcer disease.

5 days ago
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Deep Purple Reveal UK Dates For End of 2024

Deep Purple are hitting the road this November.

6 days ago
Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, The Who. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Roger Daltrey To Do Most Acoustic Tour of UK

Roger Daltrey has announced a "mostly acoustic" solo tour this summer.

6 days ago