Marcia Hines Recovering After Collapsing Backstage During Show Recording - Noise11.com

Marcia Hines was taken to hospital in Sydney on the weekend after collapsing in her dressing room before she was due to perform on Australian Idol.

Hines is a judge on the show. Host Ricki-Lee Colter told the audience “’You will have spotted that we are missing someone very important and very special to the Idol family. Unfortunately Marcia is unwell and unable to join us tonight.”

Marcia later updated fans on her socials saying, “I’m very sorry that I’m not there with you all tonight. It’s been a big few days of work and I was feeling a little unwell. I’m resting up now so I can be back with you all tomorrow night”.

