Marcia Hines To Release The Gospel According to Marcia - Noise11.com

Marcia Hines will release her second album for 2023 with The Gospel of Marcia Hines coming in November.

Marcia recently marked half a century of recordings with her ‘Still Shining: The 50th Anniversary Ultimate Collection and now The Gospel According to Marcia with all new recordings.

ALBUM TRACKLISTING:

Amazing Grace

Loves Me Like a Rock

Down By the Riverside

How Great Thou Art

Morning Has Broken

Oh, Happy Day

Abide With Me

What A Friend We Have in Jesus

Take Me to The King

Lean On Me

I Don’t Know How to Love Him

Says Marcia “This album represents a coming home for me. My childhood life in Boston accompanying my godmother, Flo, to church on Sunday mornings gave me joy and happiness. That same joy and happiness surrounds every song, old and new, that I’ve chosen for this album, and I am so proud to introduce it to you!”

The Gospel According to Marcia will be released through ABC Music on Friday, 3rd November.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

