Marcia Hines To Release The Gospel According to Marcia - Noise11.com

Marcia Hines To Release The Gospel According to Marcia

by Paul Cashmere on August 25, 2023

in News

Marcia Hines will release her second album for 2023 with The Gospel of Marcia Hines coming in November.

Marcia recently marked half a century of recordings with her ‘Still Shining: The 50th Anniversary Ultimate Collection and now The Gospel According to Marcia with all new recordings.

ALBUM TRACKLISTING:

Amazing Grace
Loves Me Like a Rock
Down By the Riverside
How Great Thou Art
Morning Has Broken
Oh, Happy Day
Abide With Me
What A Friend We Have in Jesus
Take Me to The King
Lean On Me
I Don’t Know How to Love Him

Says Marcia “This album represents a coming home for me. My childhood life in Boston accompanying my godmother, Flo, to church on Sunday mornings gave me joy and happiness. That same joy and happiness surrounds every song, old and new, that I’ve chosen for this album, and I am so proud to introduce it to you!”

The Gospel According to Marcia will be released through ABC Music on Friday, 3rd November.

