Marilyn Manson Has A Legal Setback - Noise11.com

Marilyn Manson suffered a huge blow in his defamation case against his ex Evan Rachel Wood on Tuesday.

In February 2021, Wood publicly accused the shock rocker of being abusive during their relationship, which lasted from 2007 until 2010, and she detailed her claims in the 2022 documentary Phoenix Rising.

Manson vehemently denied the allegations and subsequently filed a defamation lawsuit against Wood and her on-off partner Illma Gore in March 2022.

Manson suffered a legal blow on Tuesday when Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Teresa A. Beaudet dismissed key elements of his lawsuit.

The allegation that Wood and Gore impersonated an FBI agent by “forging and distributing a fictitious letter” was thrown out, as well as the claim that they created a checklist for others to use to make abuse claims about Manson.

According to The Associated Press, Judge Beaudet ruled that the probability of the rocker prevailing on those allegations was low.

Reacting to the news, Wood’s attorney Michael Kump said in a statement, “We are very pleased with the Court’s ruling, which affirms and protects Evan’s exercise of her fundamental First Amendment rights. As the Court correctly found, Plaintiff failed to show that his claims against her have even minimal merit.”

Manson’s attorney Howard King said he plans to appeal the decision, describing the ruling as “disappointing but not unexpected”.

He continued, “The Court telegraphed this outcome when it refused to consider the bombshell sworn declaration of former plaintiff Ashley Smithline, which detailed how women were systematically pressured by Evan Rachel Wood and Illma Gore to make false claims about Brian Warner.”

After Wood went public with her allegations in 2021, multiple other women came forward with similar claims, which Manson denied. Most of the lawsuits have been settled, dismissed or dropped over the past year.

