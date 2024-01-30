Marilyn Manson Ordered To Pay Even Rachel Wood’s Legal Fees - Noise11.com

Brian Warner (aka Marilyn Manson) has been ordered to pay $327,000 to ex-girlfriend Even Rachel Wood to cover the legal fees she paid out during his defamation lawsuit.

Manson sued Wood in March 2022 claiming she referred to him as “a rapist and abuser” and that the incident destroyed his career. The Los Angeles County Superior Court dismissed Manson’s claims in May 2023.

Wood asked for $388,000. The court reduced the amount by $60000 saying some of the claims were vague.

Manson has denied all abuse allegations.

