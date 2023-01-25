 Marilyn Manson Reaches Settlement In One of His Sex Abuse Cases - Noise11.com
Marilyn Manson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Marilyn Manson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Marilyn Manson Reaches Settlement In One of His Sex Abuse Cases

by Paul Cashmere on January 26, 2023

in News

Marilyn Manson has reached an out-of-court settlement with Esmé Bianco over her sexual abuse lawsuit.

The British actress, who appeared in Game of Thrones, publicly accused Manson of sexual abuse in February 2021, and a few months later, she filed a lawsuit alleging sexual assault, physical abuse and human trafficking. Manson has consistently denied the allegations.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that both parties had reached an out-of-court settlement in the case. The terms of the agreement are unknown.

“Ms. Bianco has agreed to resolve her claims against Brian Warner and Marilyn Manson Records, Inc,” Manson’s lawyer Howard E. King confirmed to Rolling Stone, while her lawyer, Jay Ellwanger, said in a similar statement that she reached the agreement because she wanted to “move on with her life and career”.

The settlement means that the musician, real name Brian Warner, is now only facing one abuse lawsuit against a Jane Doe. In January, model Ashley Morgan Smithline’s lawsuit was dismissed after she failed to find a new lawyer, while legal action filed by his former assistant Ashley Walters was thrown out in May 2022.

Manson has maintained his innocence, claiming that all of his sexual relationships have been consensual.

He is currently suing his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood for defamation after she accused him of being abusive during their relationship in February 2021.

music-news.com

