Mark O'Connell Quits Taking Back Sunday - Noise11.com

Taking Back Sunday’s Mark O’Connell has quit the band due to “creative differences”.

The drummer had been behind the drum kit for the post-hardcore band since Steven DeJoseph’s departure in 2000.

In a lengthy social media statement published on Tuesday (07.01.25), the musician explained that he did not “always feel the support” of his “brothers” in the band – now comprising Adam Lazzara, Shaun Cooper and John Nolan – amid his sobriety journey and he found it impossible to “move forward” with them.

He began: “After nearly 25 years as the drummer of Taking Back Sunday, I want to confirm that I am no longer with the band.

“It’s taken me some time to address this. Thank you for your patience as I’ve reflected on how to share my story.

“First, I want to thank the fans – your love and support have meant everything to me. You’ve been the heartbeat of TBS, and a huge part of my life for nearly a quarter of a century. I owe it all to you.”

He went on: “Over the past few years, I’ve focused on my family and personal growth, including committing to my sobriety.

“Unfortunately, during this time, I didn’t always feel the support I needed from those I thought of as brothers, and creative differences made it hard to move forward together.”

Mark is not quitting music and teased a new solo project and some collaborations with “some old friends” are in the pipeline.

He continued: “Speaking of, I’m excited to share that I’ll be releasing new music soon – both as a solo artist and with some old friends. I’ve poured my heart into this project, and I can’t wait to share it with you.”

Despite their differences, Mark insists he is “grateful” for the “incredible memories” he has had with his bandmates.

He said: “This is a new chapter for me – one of passion, creativity, and hope. I hope you’ll join me on this journey as we continue to be a part of each other’s stories.

“That said, I’m grateful for the incredible memories with each of my bandmates – and all of you, as well as all the opportunities along the way. I’m choosing to focus on the good as I move into this next chapter.”

He concluded: “Thank you again for everything. I’m proud of what we built together, and I’m even more excited about what lies ahead. With love and gratitude, Mark O’Connell.”

