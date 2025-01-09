 Mark O'Connell Quits Taking Back Sunday - Noise11.com
Taking Back Sunday

Taking Back Sunday

Mark O’Connell Quits Taking Back Sunday

by Music-News.com on January 9, 2025

in News

Taking Back Sunday’s Mark O’Connell has quit the band due to “creative differences”.

The drummer had been behind the drum kit for the post-hardcore band since Steven DeJoseph’s departure in 2000.

In a lengthy social media statement published on Tuesday (07.01.25), the musician explained that he did not “always feel the support” of his “brothers” in the band – now comprising Adam Lazzara, Shaun Cooper and John Nolan – amid his sobriety journey and he found it impossible to “move forward” with them.

He began: “After nearly 25 years as the drummer of Taking Back Sunday, I want to confirm that I am no longer with the band.

“It’s taken me some time to address this. Thank you for your patience as I’ve reflected on how to share my story.

“First, I want to thank the fans – your love and support have meant everything to me. You’ve been the heartbeat of TBS, and a huge part of my life for nearly a quarter of a century. I owe it all to you.”

He went on: “Over the past few years, I’ve focused on my family and personal growth, including committing to my sobriety.

“Unfortunately, during this time, I didn’t always feel the support I needed from those I thought of as brothers, and creative differences made it hard to move forward together.”

Mark is not quitting music and teased a new solo project and some collaborations with “some old friends” are in the pipeline.

He continued: “Speaking of, I’m excited to share that I’ll be releasing new music soon – both as a solo artist and with some old friends. I’ve poured my heart into this project, and I can’t wait to share it with you.”

Despite their differences, Mark insists he is “grateful” for the “incredible memories” he has had with his bandmates.

He said: “This is a new chapter for me – one of passion, creativity, and hope. I hope you’ll join me on this journey as we continue to be a part of each other’s stories.

“That said, I’m grateful for the incredible memories with each of my bandmates – and all of you, as well as all the opportunities along the way. I’m choosing to focus on the good as I move into this next chapter.”

He concluded: “Thank you again for everything. I’m proud of what we built together, and I’m even more excited about what lies ahead. With love and gratitude, Mark O’Connell.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z Files Motion To Dismiss Rape Lawsuit

Jay-Z has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed against him by a woman who alleges the rapper, together with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, sexually assaulted her when she was 13, in 2000.

10 hours ago
The Lumineers, Ian Laidlaw, Bluesfest 2013, Noise11, Photo
The Lumineers To Release New Album ‘Automatic’ for 2025

The Lumineers announce their highly anticipated new album, Automatic, available via Dualtone worldwide on Friday, February 14.

1 day ago
Stormzy Banned From Driving

Stormzy has been banned from driving for nine months.

January 3, 2025
Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hayley Williams Teases Solo Tour After Paramore

Paramore's Hayley Williams has teased the possibility of a string of solo shows in 2025, five years after she originally planned them.

December 29, 2024
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
Beyoncé Premieres Cowboy Carter Songs Live At Christmas Day Show

Beyoncé has premiered songs from her country flavoured album Cowboy Carter live for the very first time giving fans a tease of what they can expect when the 2025 tour sings into play.

December 27, 2024
Jay Z - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z Legal Teams Fires Back At Rape Allegations

Jay-Z's lawyer has declared the rape claims levelled against his famous client are "provably demonstrably false".

December 18, 2024
Adele 30
Judge Orders Adele Song Pulled After Plagiarism Claim

A judge has ordered a song by Adele be pulled worldwide over a continuing plagiarism claim by a Brazilian composer.

December 17, 2024