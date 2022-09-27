Maroon 5 To Play Vegas Residency - Noise11.com

Maroon 5 have announced a Las Vegas residency amid frontman Adam Levine’s cheating scandal.

Maroon 5 confirmed on Tuesday that they will headline a Sin City residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM from 24 March 2023.

According to a press release, the show, titled M5LV The Residency, will be custom-designed for the auditorium, giving fans an intimate concert experience in the 5,200-seat entertainment venue.

The residency will be comprised of 15 dates across March, April, July, and August next year, with the stint to conclude on 12 August.

In addition, the band shared the poster for the show on Instagram along with the caption: “M5LV * THE RESIDENCY… We’re headed back to Vegas! Tickets on sale Monday Oct 3 at 10AM PT.”

Earlier this month, Adam hit headlines when he was accused of having an affair with influencer Sumner Stroh while married to his wife Behati Prinsloo.

Further women subsequently came forward and claimed he sent them flirty private messages.

In a statement on his Instagram Stories, Adam denied having an affair with Sumner but admitted to crossing a line and being “inappropriate”.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life,” he wrote. “I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Adam and Behati are currently expecting their third child.

