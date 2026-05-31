Massive Attack Return To Australia For First Headline Tour In 16 Years - Noise11 Music News

Massive Attack have announced their first Australian headline tour in 16 years, with the influential Bristol collective set to perform arena dates in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne this August. The shows mark the group’s first Australian appearances since 2010 and come amid renewed activity from the band, including the recent release of the Tom Waits collaboration Boots On The Ground.

by Paul Cashmere

The announcement is significant not only because of the band’s lengthy absence from Australian stages, but also because it brings one of modern music’s most influential acts back to local audiences at a time when interest in their catalogue remains strong. Massive Attack’s impact stretches far beyond commercial success. Their records helped define the sound that became known as trip-hop and influenced generations of artists across electronic music, hip-hop, alternative rock and film scoring.

Formed in Bristol in 1988, Massive Attack emerged from the city’s Wild Bunch sound system collective. Founding members Robert “3D” Del Naja, Grant “Daddy G” Marshall, Adrian “Tricky” Thaws and Andrew “Mushroom” Vowles developed a distinctive sound that fused hip-hop rhythms, dub basslines, soul textures and atmospheric production.

Their 1991 debut album Blue Lines is widely regarded as a landmark release. The album produced the enduring single Unfinished Sympathy and established a template that countless artists would later draw from. Follow-up albums Protection in 1994 and Mezzanine in 1998 expanded their influence further, with Mezzanine delivering one of the group’s biggest global hits, Teardrop.

While the band’s line-up has changed over the years, Del Naja and Marshall have remained the core creative partnership. Tricky departed in the mid-1990s to pursue a solo career, while Vowles left following the Mezzanine era. Since then, Massive Attack have continued as a duo, releasing the albums 100th Window in 2003 and Heligoland in 2010, while collaborating with artists including Elizabeth Fraser, Damon Albarn, Horace Andy, Hope Sandoval and Sinéad O’Connor.

The upcoming Australian dates arrive following a period of heightened visibility for the group. In April 2026, Massive Attack released Boots On The Ground, a long-awaited collaboration featuring Tom Waits. Del Naja also revealed in late 2024 that additional new material had been completed years earlier but remained tied up in label-related issues.

Beyond music, Massive Attack have become known for their environmental activism and efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of live touring. The band has worked closely with climate researchers, including the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, to examine the environmental impact of concerts and touring logistics. Their 2024 Bristol event, Act 1.5, was promoted as a model for lower-emission live music production.

The group has also frequently engaged in political and human rights campaigns throughout its career, supporting causes ranging from anti-war initiatives and refugee assistance programs to climate action projects. Those activities have occasionally generated controversy, particularly around the band’s outspoken positions on international conflicts. While supporters view Massive Attack’s activism as a continuation of themes present throughout their music, critics have at times questioned the group’s interventions in political debates. Regardless of viewpoint, the band’s willingness to publicly engage with social and political issues has become an integral part of its identity.

For Australian audiences, however, the focus will be on a catalogue that spans more than three decades. Songs such as Unfinished Sympathy, Protection, Teardrop, Angel, Safe From Harm and Karmacoma remain staples of contemporary playlists and continue to attract new listeners long after their original release.

The August tour provides a rare opportunity to see a group whose influence reaches across multiple generations of music. With only three headline dates scheduled, the performances are expected to be among the most closely watched international tours of the Australian winter concert season.

Massive Attack Australian Tour 2026

Thursday 6 August, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sunday 9 August, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Tuesday 11 August, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Tickets on sale Friday 5 June at 3pm local time.

Frontier Touring members presale begins Thursday 4 June at 2pm local time and runs for 24 hours or until allocation is exhausted.

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