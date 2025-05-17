Matt Lucas Drops Out Of Les Misérables In Melbourne Mid-Show - Noise11.com

British comedian Matt Lucas was forced to withdraw from his performance in Les Misérables after Act One in Melbourne on Friday night.

Lucas, who plays Monsieur Thénardier, lost his voice while performing one of the shows key songs ‘Master of the House’. Co-star Connor Jones replaced Matt for Act Two.

Matt posted to his socials, “I’ve been having a magical time in Les Misérables in arenas across Sydney and Melbourne. In over 30 years, I’ve never had to bow out of a performance, but tonight, as I was singing Master Of The House, I could feel my voice deserting me. So if Thénardier looked very different in act two, that was because the amazing Connor James took over. I am now in bed resting up, and I hope to be back on stage soon.”

Matt Lucas has been touring the world as one of the main stars of ‘Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular’. The show also stars Alfie Boe and Matt Ball as well as Australia’s Marina Prior.

‘Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular’ opened in Melbourne on May 14. Read the Noise11 review here.

Australian Tour Dates

Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena 14 May – 25 May 2025

Brisbane – Entertainment Centre 28 May – 1 June 2025

TICKETS ON SALE NOW LESMISARENATOUR.COM.AU

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook