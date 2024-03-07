 Mattel To Release A Kylie Barbie - Noise11.com
Mattel To Release A Kylie Barbie

by Paul Cashmere on March 7, 2024

in News

Mattel will release a Kylie Minogue Barbie soon as part of the Global Storytellers Using Their Platform For Good project.

“Barbie’s story has never been just about her. It’s about the countless young kids she’s inspired and the millions of stories she helped them imagine along the way,” said Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls. “For the past 65 years, Barbie has used her global platform to empower girls to dream big, explore their limitless potential, and direct their own narrative to shape their future. As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we recognize over six decades of stories Barbie has helped write and the doll that continues to give everyone the opportunity to dream – and dream big.”

The Kylie Barbie is fashioned on the recent Padam Padam Kylie look.

The series features:

• Viola Davis (united States): Critically Revered Artist, Activist, Producer, Philanthropist, and Best-Selling Author – Viola Davis is an Oscar, Emmy, Tony, and Grammy winning actor. Her production company, JuVee Productions, focuses on giving a voice to the voiceless through impactful narratives defined by inclusion. Davis has partnered with multiple programs to eradicate childhood hunger in the United States.

• Shania Twain (Canada): Global Superstar, Celebrated Songwriter, and Style Icon – As one of music and fashion’s most renowned trailblazers breaking down barriers for women in country music, Shania Twain is the top-selling female country pop artist of all time.

• Dame Helen Mirren (United Kingdom): Acclaimed Actress and Advocate for Women’s Stories – Helen Mirren is one of the world’s best known and most respected actresses, along with being an advocate for embracing and celebrating self-expression, aging and fashion.

• Kylie Minogue (Australia): Artist – As a superstar artist, Kylie Minogue’s glittering career has kept her firmly rooted in the present whilst defining and celebrating much of our collective past.

• Maira Gomez (Brazil): Content Creator – Hailing from the indigenous community of the Tatuyo ethnic group in Amazonas, Maira Gomez aims to present the culture and traditions of her people to her nearly 7 million followers on social media.

• Lila Avilés (Mexico): Director, Producer, and Screenwriter – Lila Avilés is an award-winning film producer, having won more than thirty international festivals and whose movies have a strong reception from international critics.

• Nicole Fujita (Japan): Model – Nicole Fujita is a model and TV personality whose apparel brand will be opening its first retail store in March.

• Enissa Amani (Germany): Comedian – Enissa Amani is a stand-up comedian and political activist using her voice to create and produce viral shows addressing racism issues in Germany.

Noise11.com

