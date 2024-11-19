Mayatrix & The Psychics To Open For The Cult In Australia - Noise11.com

Perth band Mayatrix & The Psychics have been chosen to open for The Cult when the Australia tour starts in Melbourne this weekend.
Mayatrix & The Psychics is fronted by Moana Mayatrix. Initally they were called MOANA before changing to Mayatrix & The Psychics.
The Cult will perform two shows in New Zealand before the Melbourne show on Saturday. Tonight (20th) The Cult perform in Christchurch and tomorrow (21st) in Auckland.
THE CULT “8424” TOUR DATES 2024
Saturday 23rd November
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC
***SELLING FAST***
Monday 25th November
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
***SOLD OUT***
Tuesday 26th November
Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
***SOLD OUT***
Thursday 28th November
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA
***SOLD OUT***
Saturday 30th November
Metro City, Perth WA
***SELLING FAST***
Monday 2nd December
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
***SOLD OUT***
Tuesday 3rd December
State Theatre, Sydney NSW
***SELLING FAST***’
