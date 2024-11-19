Mayatrix & The Psychics To Open For The Cult In Australia - Noise11.com

Perth band Mayatrix & The Psychics have been chosen to open for The Cult when the Australia tour starts in Melbourne this weekend.

Mayatrix & The Psychics is fronted by Moana Mayatrix. Initally they were called MOANA before changing to Mayatrix & The Psychics.

The Cult will perform two shows in New Zealand before the Melbourne show on Saturday. Tonight (20th) The Cult perform in Christchurch and tomorrow (21st) in Auckland.

THE CULT “8424” TOUR DATES 2024

Saturday 23rd November

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Monday 25th November

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday 26th November

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Thursday 28th November

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Saturday 30th November

Metro City, Perth WA

Monday 2nd December

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tuesday 3rd December

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

