 Megadeth Working On Next Record - Noise11.com
Dave Mustaine of Megadeth. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Dave Mustaine of Megadeth. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Megadeth Working On Next Record

by Music-News.com on June 27, 2024

in News

Megadeth are “actively working” on their next studio album.

Megadeth have been busy in the studio making the follow-up to 2022’s ‘The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!’

Bassist James LoMenzo told Portugal’s ‘Metal Global’: “We’re actively working on music right now.

“We’re talking with Dave [Mustaine, Megadeth’s singer/guitarist] every day. Dave really wants to do another record and just get something fresh out there.”

James didn’t appear on the previous outing, with session player Steve Di Giorgio recording the bass parts, as he had only just replaced David Ellefson, who was let go amid a sex scandal.

He said: “The last one I thought was great.

“When I had just joined the band, they just finished recording it. I begged, I pleaded, I said, ‘I know, I know, I know, but could I please play bass on this?’ ’Cause there’s a few things I had heard were so great.

“And they were, like, ‘We’ve been doing this for two years. We just have to get on the road. It’s done.’ I was, like, ‘All right.’

“But Steve Di Giorgio did an amazing job. I really love the way he played on this. And I enjoy playing his style.”

Dave was going through treatment for throat cancer in 2019, but still soldiered on with the record.

However, the hardest part of all was dealing with “chemo brain”.

He told Total Guitar in 2022: “I think it did (distract him), to a degree.

“The toughest part wasn’t the process of going through all the radiation and chemotherapy, a lot of the cancer medication they gave me fucking with my memory really bad.

“They call it chemo brain, so I’ve been having a hard time staying in the moment, but it’s getting better.”

And when asked whether he’s thinking of retiring, Dave insisted for as long as he can still pick up and play his instrument, he’ll keep shredding.

He replied: “When I got sick I had been talking a lot about playing out a little less.

“Now, if anything, I want to tour more and just carry on until the end when I actually can’t do it anymore.

“I’m not talking about the time when I don’t want to do it anymore.

“I mean when it’s not possible for me to do.

“When I can’t do it, that’s when I’m not gonna want to do it.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ian Astbury, The Cult - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
The Cult Mark 40th Anniversary with ‘8424’ Australian Dates For November

The Cult will return to Australia for the first time in eight years in November as part of the ‘8424’ world tour, marking the 40th anniversary of the band.

7 hours ago
Michael Jackson Michael
Prince Jackson Pays Tribute Father Michael Jackson

Prince Jackson paid tribute to his late father, Michael Jackson, on the anniversary of his death.

13 hours ago
Chuck D of Public Enemy. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Public Enemy To Tour Australia with A.B. Original

When Public Enemy performed in Australia in 2012, Prince turned up at their Melbourne gig. Its now been a decade sine Public Enemy last toured Australia (2014). The 2024 tour is part of the ‘On The Grid’ 35th Anniversary tour.

1 day ago
The Angels play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Brewster Recorded All His Guitar Parts for ‘Ninety Nine’ Album In Hotel Rooms

The Angels cofounder and rhythm guitarist John Brewster had a close call when a heart attack put him out of action when The Angels started recording their new album ‘Ninety Nine’. John had to make up his parts later in hotel rooms while on tour on Red Hot Summer with Cheap Trick earlier this year.

2 days ago
David Foster
David Foster To Play 75th Birthday Show At The Hollywood Bowl

David Foster is to celebrate his upcoming 75th birthday with a star-studded Hollywood Bowl concert.

2 days ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kylie Minogue Is Writing Her Autobiography

Kylie Minogue is writing her autobiography. Kylie has reportedly decided now is the right time to put pen to paper and look back on her life with the help of a ghostwriter after finishing her Las Vegas residency and scooping a lifetime achievement award at the Brits earlier this year because she is at the "pinnacle" of her career.

3 days ago
Willie Nelson at the 90th at Hollywood Bowl
Willie Nelson Misses First Outlaw Festival Show On Doctor’s Orders

Willie Nelson has been forced to miss the opening shows of his joint tour with Bob Dylan "on doctor's orders".

3 days ago