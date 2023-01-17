Mel C Denies Spice Girls Reunion - Noise11.com

Mel C has denied a rumour suggesting the Spice Girls are set to perform at Glastonbury in Somerset, England later this year.

Spice Girls has been rumoured as a contender for a “legends” slot at the event – with bandmate Mel B stating she is already sold on the idea.

But in a new interview for The Guardian, Sporty Spice noted that fans will likely have to wait to see the Spice Girls take to the Pyramid Stage as their current schedule means a festival appearance is unlikely at the moment.

“It’s the question I hate the most, because the answer is as disappointing to me as it is to Spice Girls fans,” she stated. “We would love to do Glasto. It just doesn’t fit with the current plan with the girls. We do want to get back on stage – everything is up in the air.”

Mel hinted that there may be better news for fans in the shape of a possible return for Victoria Beckham – who skipped their 2019 reunion having become a fashion designer.

“She hung up her dancing shoes after the Olympics in 2012,” the Northern Star singer commented of Posh Spice, before hinting at a potential change of heart. “Of course, we had incredible stadium shows in 2019. And you know, there’s definitely a bit of FOMO (fear of missing out) for her, so I’m a big optimist. We were all at Geri (Horner’s) 50th a couple of months back and Victoria was the first one on the dance floor requesting Spice Girls songs.”

Glastonbury is set to run from 21-25 June.

