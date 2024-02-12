Melbourne Songwriter, Producer, Director Frank Howson Has Died Aged 72 - Noise11.com

Australian director, songwriter and producer Frank Howson has passed away at age 72.

Frank was involved in the early days of Pseudo Echo. He signed the band was co-wrote their songs ‘Autumnal Park’ and ‘Destination Unknown’ on their debut album.

Frank co-wrote ‘Suicide Boulevard’ with Beeb Birtles for the 1981 Little River Band album ‘Time Exposure’ and ‘The Danger Sign’ for the 1983 LRB album ‘The Net’.

Frank also co-wrote four songs on John Paul Young’s 1984 album ‘One Foot In The Door’ and co-Executive Produced the album.

His song ‘Mr Insincere’ appears in the 1998 Disney movie ‘Burn Hollywood Burn’, starring Eric Idle and Ryan O’Neill.

Frank Howson and Peter Boyle established Boulevard Films in 1981. Frank wrote the script and produced the 1988 movie ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’ starring John Waters, Kim Gyngell and Andrew McFarlane and ‘Heaven Tonight’ starring Guy Pearce, John Waters and Rebecca Gilling.

‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’ had an incredible soundtrack with songs written by Frank and sung by Renee Geyer, Stephen Cummings, Marc Jordan, Beeb Birtles, Richie Havens, Dan Hill and Vanetta Fields as well as Frank performing ‘I Could Have Been A Hero’.

Frank wrote the musical ‘Dream Lover, about the life of Bobby Darin, with his cousin John Michael Howson.

Frank recently completed his autobiography ‘My Life In The Circus’. He married three times. Frank had one son, Oliver, With second wife Lynn Murphy. Oliver born in 1991.

