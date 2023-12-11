Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Perform George Michael: Freedom - Noise11.com

Saturday night in Melbourne featured a truly memorable occasion for George Michael fans with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and guests performing the music of George Michael with George Michael: Freedom.
Back in 2017, producer Amanda Pelman curated the original ‘George Michael: Raying For Time’ event which also featured David Campbell, Brendan Maclean and Jade MacRae with Diesel and Sam Sparro.
The 2023 edition, held at the Sydney Myer Music Bowl, again featured Campbell, Maclean and MacRae with Courtney Act, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Emma Donovan and Adam Thompson along with Gary Pinto and Carmen Smith giving a more diverse offering of the George Michael catalogue.
With the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra conducted by Benjamin Northey and a band lead by Dorian West, this show gave fans an insight into the songs of George Michael live.
George Michael was scheduled to tour Australia in 2012 but the shows were cancelled and he never made it back to the country to performance after that. The last time George Michael performed in Australia was in 2010.
George did perform most of these songs with the exception of two, Jade’s ‘Something to Save’ and Adam’s George covering Stevie Wonder song ‘As’. A third, ‘Older’ sung by Brendan was only ever sung in concert once by George in London in October 1996.
With the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra working with contemporary artists like Kate Ceberano and Birds of Tokyo and now the Songs of George Michael, a new audience is experiencing real music live.
GEORGE MICHAEL: FREEDOM!
MELBOURNE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Benjamin Northey Conductor
Amanda Pelman Creative Director
Cameron Mitchell Choreographer
with
Courtney Act
Natalie Bassingthwaighte
David Campbell
Emma Donovan
Brendan Maclean
Adam Thompson
Jade Macrae
Gary Pinto
Carmen Smith
The band
Dorian West Musical Director/Piano
Grant Windsor Keys
Marcel Yammouni Guitar
Blakely Mclean Davies Bass
Marcus Ryan Drums
George Michael: Freedom with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, 9 December 2023, Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
ACT 1
Through David Campbell
Father Figure Adam Thompson
Amazing Natalie Bassingthwaighte
A Different Corner David Campbell, Natalie Bassingthwaighte
Cowboys and Angels Courtney Act
Flawless (Go to the City) Brendan Maclean
I Knew You Were Waiting David Campbell, Emma Donovan
Waiting for that Day Full Cast
Everything She Wants Adam Thompson
Spinning the Wheel Adam Thompson, Brendan Maclean
Monkey Brendan Maclean
One More Try Emma Donovan, David Campbell, Gary Pinto
Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me Full Cast
INTERVAL
ACT 2
Praying for Time David Campbell
Fantasy Courtney Act
Star People ‘97 Natalie Bassingthwaighte
As Adam Thompson, Natalie Bassingthwaighte
Hard Day Adam Thompson, Carmen Smith
Something to Save Jade Macrae
Careless Whisper David Campbell
Fastlove Emma Donovan
Older Brendan Maclean
Look at Your Hands Adam Thompson
I Want Your Sex/Outside Courtney Act, Brendan Maclean
Wham Rap! David Campbell, Brendan Maclean, Adam Thompson, Gary Pinto
Too Funky Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Courtney Act, Emma Donovan, Jade Macrae, Carmen Smith
Freedom! Full Cast
