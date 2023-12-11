Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Perform George Michael: Freedom - Noise11.com

Saturday night in Melbourne featured a truly memorable occasion for George Michael fans with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and guests performing the music of George Michael with George Michael: Freedom.

Back in 2017, producer Amanda Pelman curated the original ‘George Michael: Raying For Time’ event which also featured David Campbell, Brendan Maclean and Jade MacRae with Diesel and Sam Sparro.

The 2023 edition, held at the Sydney Myer Music Bowl, again featured Campbell, Maclean and MacRae with Courtney Act, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Emma Donovan and Adam Thompson along with Gary Pinto and Carmen Smith giving a more diverse offering of the George Michael catalogue.

With the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra conducted by Benjamin Northey and a band lead by Dorian West, this show gave fans an insight into the songs of George Michael live.

George Michael was scheduled to tour Australia in 2012 but the shows were cancelled and he never made it back to the country to performance after that. The last time George Michael performed in Australia was in 2010.

George did perform most of these songs with the exception of two, Jade’s ‘Something to Save’ and Adam’s George covering Stevie Wonder song ‘As’. A third, ‘Older’ sung by Brendan was only ever sung in concert once by George in London in October 1996.

With the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra working with contemporary artists like Kate Ceberano and Birds of Tokyo and now the Songs of George Michael, a new audience is experiencing real music live.

GEORGE MICHAEL: FREEDOM!

MELBOURNE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Benjamin Northey Conductor

Amanda Pelman Creative Director

Cameron Mitchell Choreographer

with

Courtney Act

Natalie Bassingthwaighte

David Campbell

Emma Donovan

Brendan Maclean

Adam Thompson

Jade Macrae

Gary Pinto

Carmen Smith

The band

Dorian West Musical Director/Piano

Grant Windsor Keys

Marcel Yammouni Guitar

Blakely Mclean Davies Bass

Marcus Ryan Drums

George Michael: Freedom with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, 9 December 2023, Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

ACT 1

Through David Campbell

Father Figure Adam Thompson

Amazing Natalie Bassingthwaighte

A Different Corner David Campbell, Natalie Bassingthwaighte

Cowboys and Angels Courtney Act

Flawless (Go to the City) Brendan Maclean

I Knew You Were Waiting David Campbell, Emma Donovan

Waiting for that Day Full Cast

Everything She Wants Adam Thompson

Spinning the Wheel Adam Thompson, Brendan Maclean

Monkey Brendan Maclean

One More Try Emma Donovan, David Campbell, Gary Pinto

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me Full Cast

INTERVAL

ACT 2

Praying for Time David Campbell

Fantasy Courtney Act

Star People ‘97 Natalie Bassingthwaighte

As Adam Thompson, Natalie Bassingthwaighte

Hard Day Adam Thompson, Carmen Smith

Something to Save Jade Macrae

Careless Whisper David Campbell

Fastlove Emma Donovan

Older Brendan Maclean

Look at Your Hands Adam Thompson

I Want Your Sex/Outside Courtney Act, Brendan Maclean

Wham Rap! David Campbell, Brendan Maclean, Adam Thompson, Gary Pinto

Too Funky Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Courtney Act, Emma Donovan, Jade Macrae, Carmen Smith

Freedom! Full Cast

