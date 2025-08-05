Melbourne’s Croxton Bandroom Is Having A Two Day ‘Block Party’ - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s legendary Croxton Bandroom will celebrate a decade of live music in its current setup with a two-day Block Party in November.

The Croxton goes back decades as is one of Melbourne’s most iconic live venues.

“As a music venue with four walls and a stage, The Croxton has been there for decades,” says The Croxton booker Andrew Parisi. “But when we took it on ten years ago, it had fallen into disuse. It was basically empty, except for a faded Over 28s club that would shuffle in on a Friday night. It was incredible to me that this amazing space, in the heart of one of the best neighbourhoods in the inner north, was just languishing. And I knew that if we set it up right, built the right culture around it, it would be an awesome live music venue.”

“We had to start fresh and build it from the ground up, and make people feel at home,” Andrew continues. “The Croxton has always felt like a community to us, from the staff who have been with us for a decade, to the artists who keep coming back to play, to the audiences who come through our doors for shows. We take a lot of pride in what we have built here – it’s more than just four walls and a stage. We are part of the essential DNA of this city, which is a thriving music scene. It’s important to Melbourne and it’s important to us.”

The line-up will feature Tropical Fuck Storm, Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, Spiderbait, Ratcat, Floodlights, Party Dozen, Grace Cummings, and more.

“We opened the Croxton 10 years ago with a Drones gig when that part of town still felt miles away from the inner city,” shares Tropical Fuck Storm frontman Gareth Liddiard. “Now it is the inner city which is why it’s wild that we’re going to be playing outside. The stage will be in that big carpark across from the pub. It’s the first time Simone and Andrew have been able to do that. Like a mini weekend festival with super cool bands smack bang in the middle of Thornbury and Northcote. Though it’s technically Croxton. It’s going to be huge.”

Grace Cummings says, “I don’t reckon you can have the Melbourne music scene without the Croxto. I’ve had some of my best musical experiences there both on and off the stage and I can’t wait to say happy anniversary with some of the best bands around.”

“Congrats to the super team at the Croxton on 10 years and thanks for all you’ve brought to the Melbourne music scene,” shares Spiderbait’s Kram. “We’re stoked to be part of the celebration!”

“More than a decade since our last show in Melbourne, we’re absolutely stoked to finally be heading back to join the 10th anniversary

celebrations at one of the city’s most important live mainstays, The Croxton,” says Ratcat’s Simon Day.

THE CROXTON BLOCK PARTY:

SAT 1 NOV | THE CROXTON BANDROOM, THORNBURY VIC | 18+

Tropical Fuck Storm

Cash Savage and the Last Drinks

Party Dozen

Grace Cummings

EXEK + Npcede

Loose Lips

SUN 2 NOV | THE CROXTON BANDROOM, THORNBURY VIC | 18+

Spiderbait

Floodlights

Ratcat *Tingles 35th Anniversary Set

Sex Mask

Girl and Girl

The Gnomes

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday 6 August at 10am from thecroxton.com.au. Limited pre-sale tickets are now live from Oztix.

The Croxton Bandroom, located in Thornbury in Melbourne’s inner north, is a significant venue in the city’s music culture for several reasons:

🎸 1. Historic Roots in Melbourne’s Music Scene

• The Croxton has been around in various forms for decades, originally part of the Croxton Park Hotel, which dates back to the 19th century.

• It was a popular venue for pub rock in the 1970s and 1980s, hosting legendary acts like Cold Chisel, Midnight Oil, and The Angels — playing a crucial role in the golden age of Australian pub rock.

🏟️ 2. Revival and Modern Relevance

• After a period of decline, the Croxton Bandroom was revived in 2016 by music promoters who wanted to bring back its legacy.

• Since then, it has re-emerged as a key mid-size venue (800-capacity) for both local and international touring artists.

• It’s now a staple on the live circuit for acts not quite big enough for Festival Hall but too big for a pub gig.

🌍 3. A Launchpad for Emerging and Diverse Talent

• The venue supports a broad mix of genres and performers, from indie and rock to hip-hop, soul, and punk.

• It plays a vital role in nurturing local talent while also giving emerging acts the chance to open for international performers, often their first experience on a major stage.

🎶 4. Community and Cultural Vibe

• Located on High Street in Thornbury, a culturally rich and artist-friendly neighbourhood, the Croxton benefits from and contributes to the area’s strong community feel and creative energy.

• Its layout and vibe allow for intimate yet high-energy gigs, making it a fan and artist favourite.

🧱 5. A Symbol of Melbourne’s Live Music Identity

• Melbourne is considered one of the world’s live music capitals, and the Croxton is part of the infrastructure that keeps this scene thriving.

• In a time where venues are under pressure from gentrification and noise complaints, the Croxton stands out as a success story of heritage, adaptation, and relevance.

