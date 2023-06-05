Metallica Concert From Arlington to Go Live To Cinemas Worldwide - Noise11.com

Metallica’s M72 World Tour concerts from Arlington will beam live around the world to cinemas on August 18 and 20.

The two shows will have completely different setlists. Metallica will not repeat any songs across the two shows guaranteeing fans over 30 different songs over the two nights.

Australian times for the show are:

Saturday August 19

5.30pm & 9.00pm AEST / 3.30pm & 7.00pm AWST

For all the details and other countries times head here https://www.metallica.film/participating-territories/

