Metallica 'Master of Puppets' Debuts On UK Chart - Noise11.com

Metallica ‘Master of Puppets’ Debuts On UK Chart

by Music-News.com on July 17, 2022

in News

The Stranger Things effect sees its latest success as Metallica’s Master Of Puppets makes its UK Top 40 debut – 37 years after the track’s original release (22). The rock group, comprising James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, have seen the song vault up the chart thanks to its inclusion in the latest series of the Netflix show.

LF SYSTEM continue their reign atop the Official Singles Chart this week, with summer anthem Afraid To Feel securing a second week at Number 1.

The Scottish DJ duo, comprising Conor Larkman and Sean Finnegan, make it two weeks on the trot with their smash, which samples soul group Silk’s 1975 track I Can’t Stop (Turning You On).

Elsewhere in the Top 5, George Ezra continues his steady with the infectious Green Green Grass. The second single lifted from his Number 1 album Gold Rush Kid, the song enjoys a new peak of Number 3 this week. This comes ahead of George’s “biggest show to date,” which will see him perform to 40,000 fans in London’s Finsbury Park this weekend.

Burna Boy also bags a new best for Last Last, with the track up five places to Number 7 to become his fourth UK Top 10 to date. Could the track continue its upward trajectory after the Afrobeats star teased an upcoming remix of the track with UK rapper Dave? Burna also sees Ed Sheeran collab For My Hand enter at Number 30 this week, following the release of his new album Love, Damini.

It’s a big week for Ella Henderson, too, as she features on two Top 10 tunes this week. David Guetta and Becky Hill collaboration Crazy What Love Can Do climbs to a new best of Number 8, as Nathan Dawe team-up 21 Reasons sits tight at Number 10.

Other tracks enjoying new peaks this week are OneRepublic’s I Ain’t Worried (14), Sigala’s Talia Mar collab Stay The Night (17), Bru-C’s No Excuses (21), Tiësto and Charli XCX team-up Hot In It (29) and Diplo and Miguel’s slow-burner Don’t Forget My Love (32).

