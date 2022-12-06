 Metallica Warns Fans Of Fake Crypto Scam - Noise11.com
Kirk Hammett of Metallica by Ros O'Gorman

Metallica Warns Fans Of Fake Crypto Scam

by Music-News.com on December 7, 2022

in News

Metallica have warned fans about crypto scams offering giveaways for their new music and tour.

Metallica made a major announcement last week involving their first album in six years, ’72 Seasons’, and a world tour, while they also shared the lead single ‘Lux Æterna’.

Since then, fans have made Metallica aware of several scams on YouTube sharing links to websites they “do not run”.

In a statement issued on their official social media channels, the group said: “In the wake of last week’s exciting news of our new song, new album, and new tour, unfortunately the ugly side of social media made an appearance.

“Many of you have let us know about YouTube channels and live streams, as well as websites, claiming to offer Metallica Crypto giveaways in conjunction with last week’s announcement.”

They warned: “Let’s be as clear as possible. These are scams. They’re being streamed on fake YouTube channels posing to be ours and all pointing to websites that we do not run. Please remember — all of our official social media channels are verified. Always look for official verification before believing something wild and crazy to be true.

“We thank all of you who have been vigilant in reporting these live streams to YouTube and to us … please don’t let up!”

The album – their first since 2016’s ‘Hardwired… to Self-Destruct’ – will be released on April 14, 2023.

Metallica will then embark on the mammoth tour in support of the LP, which will see them play two shows in each city with different setlists.

The jaunt spans 2023 and 2024, and is due to kick off in Amsterdam on April 27, 2023.

Different shows will have different support acts; from Architects, Mammoth WVH, and Five Finger Death Punch to Ice Nine Kills, Pantera, Volbeat and Greta Van Fleet.

music-news.com

