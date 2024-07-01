Michael J Fox Appears With Coldplay At Glastonbury - Noise11.com

Coldplay were joined on stage by Michael J. Fox for their Glastonbury gig.

Fox appeared on stage during the band’s spectacular outro at Worthy Farm on Saturday night (29.06.24).

Chris Martin, the band’s lead singer, introduced Michael as a “legend”, before the Hollywood star played a guitar alongside Coldplay and a huge support cast of backing singers.

Chris said: “The main reason why we’re in a band is because of watching ‘Back to the Future’, so thank you to our hero forever and one of the most amazing people on Earth, Mr Michael J. Fox. Thank you so much, Michael.”

Chris also paid a glowing tribute to festival founder Sir Michael Eavis.

He sang: “To Michael, we just want to thank you/ as humans go you’re the best of all sorts/ you’re a musical charmer, you’re the world’s greatest farmer, who ever got knighted wearing shorts.”

Prior to that, Chris hailed the Glastonbury crowd as the most “most peace-loving” and “fun-giving” audience.

He told the crowd: “We’re going to show everybody watching on TV why the Glastonbury audience is the most peace-loving, love-making, fun-giving, accepting, non-judgemental, wonderful group of talented, brilliant humans that can sing in tune.”

Chris also embraced the experience of performing for such a huge audience.

Martin said: “I look around and I just see amazing, wonderful people from all over the place and that’s what makes Glastonbury the greatest city on Earth.

“Thank you, all of you who have been waiting down here at the front for hours. It’s amazing that none of you had to pee.

“And then thank you everybody in the middle of the field for playing that role, we see you. And then at the back of the field, five time zones away, at the back of Glastonbury – maybe the most important engine room in the world.

“We welcome everybody all the way at the back in their wellington boots. Thank you for all your flags and the singing and everything. This is our favourite thing to do on Earth, so thank you for letting us do it.”

