 Michael J Fox Appears With Coldplay At Glastonbury - Noise11.com
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Michael J Fox Appears With Coldplay At Glastonbury

by Music-News.com on July 2, 2024

in News

Coldplay were joined on stage by Michael J. Fox for their Glastonbury gig.

Fox appeared on stage during the band’s spectacular outro at Worthy Farm on Saturday night (29.06.24).

Chris Martin, the band’s lead singer, introduced Michael as a “legend”, before the Hollywood star played a guitar alongside Coldplay and a huge support cast of backing singers.

Chris said: “The main reason why we’re in a band is because of watching ‘Back to the Future’, so thank you to our hero forever and one of the most amazing people on Earth, Mr Michael J. Fox. Thank you so much, Michael.”

Chris also paid a glowing tribute to festival founder Sir Michael Eavis.

He sang: “To Michael, we just want to thank you/ as humans go you’re the best of all sorts/ you’re a musical charmer, you’re the world’s greatest farmer, who ever got knighted wearing shorts.”

Prior to that, Chris hailed the Glastonbury crowd as the most “most peace-loving” and “fun-giving” audience.

He told the crowd: “We’re going to show everybody watching on TV why the Glastonbury audience is the most peace-loving, love-making, fun-giving, accepting, non-judgemental, wonderful group of talented, brilliant humans that can sing in tune.”

Chris also embraced the experience of performing for such a huge audience.

Martin said: “I look around and I just see amazing, wonderful people from all over the place and that’s what makes Glastonbury the greatest city on Earth.

“Thank you, all of you who have been waiting down here at the front for hours. It’s amazing that none of you had to pee.

“And then thank you everybody in the middle of the field for playing that role, we see you. And then at the back of the field, five time zones away, at the back of Glastonbury – maybe the most important engine room in the world.

“We welcome everybody all the way at the back in their wellington boots. Thank you for all your flags and the singing and everything. This is our favourite thing to do on Earth, so thank you for letting us do it.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Next Eminem Song Will Feature Big Sean and Babytron

Eminem's new single 'Tobey' will feature Big Sean and Babytron.

12 hours ago
Diplo
Diplo Sued For Unlawful Dissemination

Diplo has been sued for unlawful dissemination of explicit content.

5 days ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Justin Timberlake Returns To Social Media After DUI Charge

Justin Timberlake has taken to social media days after his recent DWI arrest.

5 days ago
Troy Cassar-Daley by Ros O'Gorman Noise11.com
Troy Cassar-Daley On Writing With Don Walker, Ian Moss and Jimmy Barnes

Troy Cassar-Daley first worked with Don Walker on the Cold Chisel song ‘HQ454 Monroe’ from the 2012 album ‘No Plans’. Since then he has written more with Don as well as individually with Jimmy Barnes and with Ian Moss.

7 days ago
Henry Wagons
Henry Wagons Christens Fourth Solo Album ‘Four Seasons’

Melbourne singer songwriter Henry Wagons will release his fourth solo album ‘Four Seasons’ in August.

June 24, 2024
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Prince William Spotted At Taylor Swift Concert In London

Prince William was spotted getting his groove on at Taylor Swift's London concert.

June 24, 2024
Ashanti photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ashanti and Nelly Wed

Ashanti and Nelly are already married.

June 21, 2024