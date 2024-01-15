 Michael Jackson 'MJ' UK Cast Announced - Noise11.com
MJ will premiere in Sydney in 2025. Photo from the Original Broadway production featuring Myles Frost as Michael Jackson.

MJ will premiere in Sydney in 2025. Photo from the Original Broadway production featuring Myles Frost as Michael Jackson.

Michael Jackson ‘MJ’ UK Cast Announced

by Music-News.com on January 16, 2024

in News

Lia Vollack, John Branca and John McClain, producers of the acclaimed Broadway musical MJ, announce casting for the UK premiere production which begins performances at the Prince Edward Theatre, London from Wednesday 6 March 2024 (Press Night: Wednesday 27 March 2024 at 7:00pm).

As previously confirmed, Myles Frost, who originated the role of Michael Jackson in New York and for which he won the Tony Award® for Best Actor in a Musical, will bring his star-making performance to the West End.

He will be joined by Ashley Zhangazha as Joseph Jackson / Rob, Mitchell Zhangazha as Michael, Philippa Stefani as Rachel, Phebe Edwards as Katherine Jackson / Kate, Matt Mills as Berry Gordy / Nick, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton as Tito Jackson / Quincy Jones, Matt Gonsalves as Alejandro, Jon Tsouras as Dave, Kieran Alleyne as MJ Alternate & Standby for Michael, Kwamé Kandekore Standby for MJ & Michael.

The full cast will include Derek Aidoo, Morgan Baulch, Milan Cacacie, Spencer Darlaston-Jones, Hanna Dimtsu, Aden Dzuda, Marie Finlayson, Christopher Gopaul, Kalisha Johnson, Grace Kanyamibwa, Travis Kerry, Dianté Lodge, Simeon Montague, George Ross, Lydia Sterling, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Taylor Walker, Charlotte-Kate Warren and Tavio Wright.

MJ will also introduce Jaydon Eastman, Elliot Mugume, Ethan Sokontwe and Dylan Trigger as Little Michael, Cristiano Cuino, Sekhani Dumezweni, Khanya Madaka and Aidan Oti as Little Marlon.

For full cast and creative team biographies and further information, see www.mjthemusical.com

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to the West End stage direct from Broadway in the multiple Tony Award®-winning new musical MJ.

Centred around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star to offer a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson to legendary status.

MJ delivers a theatrical experience like no other, electrifying audiences with dozens of the most iconic songs in music history, including Billie Jean, Beat It, Man in the Mirror, Thriller and Smooth Criminal.

The internationally renowned creative team for MJ, helmed by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winning writer Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat) and two-time Tony Award® winning Director & Choreographer, and Royal Ballet Associate Artist Christopher Wheeldon (MJ, An American in Paris), includes Scenic Design by two-time Tony Award® and two-time Emmy Award® winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lighting Design by six-time Tony Award® winner Natasha Katz (Once), Costume Design by Tony Award® and Emmy Award® winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton), Sound Design by Tony Award® and Olivier Award winning Gareth Owen (Come From Away), Projection Design by two- time Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), and Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe (The Color Purple). Musical Supervision is by Tony Award® nominee David Holcenberg (Matilda), and the Orchestrations and Arrangements are by David Holcenberg and Tony Award® winner Jason Michael Webb (The Color Purple). UK Casting is by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

Bruce Springsteen To Consult For Movie Album His Album ‘Nebraska’

Bruce Springsteen is said to have been hired as a consultant on a feature film about the making of his 1982 album ‘Nebraska’.

1 hour ago
Ace Frehley at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ace Frehley Has New Music for 2024 with ‘10000 Volts’

Ace Frehley will release his eighth solo studio album ’10,000 Volts’ in February with the title track ready to go now.

2 hours ago
James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11
James Reyne Kicks Off Crawl File Tour With All Crawl

James Reyne is marking the 40th anniversary of the first Australian Crawl best of ‘Crawl File’ with the ‘Crawl File’ tour for 2024.

2 hours ago
Jon Stevens Fuses The Hits Of INXS and Noiseworks at Red Hot Summer

Jon Stevens was lead singer of INXS from 2000-2003. He toured the world with the band performing a 40-city tour in North America in 2002 as well as dates in the UK and South America. Jon knows the songs of INXS just like he knows his own Noiseworks songs. For Red Hot Summer you are getting both.

1 day ago
Michael Jackson Thriller vinyl
Michael Jackson Biopic Will Premiere In April 2025

The long-awaited Michael Jackson biopic will hit screens next April.

2 days ago
Paul McCartney Got Back 2023
Paul McCartney’s Seven Australian Got Back Concerts Made $US37 Million ($AUD55m)

Paul McCartney’s seven sold-out shows in Australia at the end of 2023 made around $US37 million ($AUD55m).

4 days ago
Pretenders Learning To Crawl
Pretenders ‘Learning To Crawl’ Turns 40

Pretenders third album ‘Learning To Crawl’ is turning 40. ‘Learning To Crawl’ was released on 13 January, 1984. It was the first album since the death of two members, Pete Fardon and James Honeyman-Scott, who both died of drug overdoses.

4 days ago