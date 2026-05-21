Michael Jackson: Netflix Revisits 2005 Trial In New Docuseries ‘Michael Jackson: The Verdict' - Noise11 Music News

Michael Jackson returns to the centre of public discussion with Netflix announcing a new three-part documentary series examining the singer’s 2005 criminal trial, two decades after his acquittal and amid renewed attention surrounding his career and legacy.

by Paul Cashmere

Netflix will release Michael Jackson: The Verdict on June 3, a three-part documentary series revisiting one of the most heavily scrutinised legal cases in entertainment history. The series examines the events surrounding Michael Jackson’s 2003 arrest and the 2005 Santa Barbara trial that concluded with Jackson being acquitted on all charges. Featuring jurors, eyewitnesses, courtroom observers and participants from both the prosecution and defence, the production aims to reconstruct the proceedings through firsthand accounts from people who were present.

The timing of the project places it within a broader resurgence of interest in Jackson’s life and catalogue. Public attention around Jackson has intensified again in recent months following the release of the biographical film Michael, which revisited his rise from child performer to global pop phenomenon. While that project focused heavily on Jackson’s musical career and ascent to international stardom, Netflix’s new series turns attention towards a chapter that remains one of the most debated periods of his life.

Unlike many retrospective music documentaries that rely largely on archival material and contemporary commentary, Michael Jackson: The Verdict is structured around people directly involved in the legal process. The series has been directed by Nick Green and produced by Candle True Stories, with David Herman serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Fiona Stourton and James Goldston.

The filmmakers say the documentary was developed with a focus on reconstructing courtroom events rather than revisiting speculation that emerged outside the legal process.

“It has been 20 years since the trial of Michael Jackson in which he was found not guilty. Yet, to this day, controversy still rages,” the filmmakers said in a statement.

“No cameras were allowed in court, and so the public’s view of the facts at the time were filtered by commentators and presented piecemeal. It was time to take a forensic look at the trial as a whole.”

The trial itself became one of the defining celebrity legal stories of the early 2000s. Jackson was arrested in November 2003 and later faced multiple charges involving allegations of child molestation and related offences. Proceedings began in Santa Maria, California in 2005 and ran for approximately 14 weeks.

After seven days of jury deliberations and more than 30 hours of discussion, Jackson was acquitted on all counts on June 13, 2005.

The scale of media attention surrounding the case was unprecedented for its time. Daily courtroom coverage dominated international television broadcasts and newspaper front pages. With cameras excluded from inside the courtroom itself, much of the public narrative was shaped through legal analysts, journalists and commentary from outside observers.

That broader issue appears central to the documentary’s framing. Rather than positioning itself as a vehicle for new allegations or dramatic revelations, Michael Jackson: The Verdict examines the legal process itself and asks how celebrity status can influence both media coverage and public perception.

Questions surrounding Jackson’s legacy have remained highly polarised since his death

in 2009. Subsequent projects, including the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, reignited public debate and prompted renewed scrutiny of allegations involving the singer. Others continue to point to the legal outcome of the 2005 trial, where Jackson was found not guilty on all charges.

The competing perspectives around Jackson’s story have ensured that his legacy continues to sit at the intersection of music history, celebrity culture and wider discussions about accountability in entertainment.

The release of Michael Jackson: The Verdict suggests that interest in that chapter of Jackson’s life remains substantial. Two decades after the trial concluded, audiences now include people who followed the case in real time as well as a younger generation encountering it largely through documentaries, films and streaming platforms.

Netflix will make all three episodes available globally on June 3, allowing viewers to watch the series as a complete examination of a trial that continues to generate discussion long after the verdict was delivered.

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