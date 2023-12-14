Michael McDonald Has A Memoir On the Way Co-Written By Paul Reisner - Noise11.com

Michael McDonald will publish the story of his life in ‘What A Fool Believes: A Memoir’ and it is co-written by Mad About You star Paul Reisner.

Reisner and McDonald met at a party six years ago and became friends. Reisner had a home studio and invited McDonald over to check it out. They jammed in the studio while Michael recalled his times with James Taylor, Rau Charles, Carly Simon and Quincy Jones and Paul suggested he write a book.

The results we can read in May 2024 when ‘What A Fool Believes: A Memoir’ is published through Dey Street Books.

https://www.harpercollins.com/products/what-a-fool-believes-michael-mcdonaldpaul-reiser?variant=41098892247074

About Michael McDonald

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Michael McDonald’s career encompasses five Grammys, countless platinum hits and chart successes. After being an integral part of Steely Dan, McDonald was invited to join the Doobie Brothers as the band redefined their sound with McDonald serving as singer, keyboardist and songwriter on numerous Top 40 singles. Throughout the ’80s and ’90s McDonald’s solo career took off with a string of hits including “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near),” “Sweet Freedom,” “On My Own” (with Patti LaBelle), and the Grammy-winning James Ingram duet “Yah Mo B There.” McDonald has performed with a who’s-who of critically acclaimed artists including Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Elton John, Joni Mitchell, Willie Nelson, Jackson Browne, Vince Gill, Thundercat, Solange Knowles and Grizzly Bear.

About Paul Reiser

Paul Reiser is a comedian, Emmy Award-nominated actor, screenwriter and #1 New York Times bestselling author. Reiser has recently appeared in Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and “The Kominsky Method” as well as Hulu’s critically-acclaimed comedy “Reboot” and Amazon’s “The Boys.” Reiser created and starred (along with Helen Hunt) in the long-running hit 90s comedy “Mad About You” and has appeared in classic films like Diner, Aliens, the Beverly Hills Cop franchise and Whiplash. His latest film The Problem With People, which he wrote, starred in and produced, is slated to hit theaters early 2024. Reiser is the author of the bestselling books Couplehood, Babyhood and Familyhood.

