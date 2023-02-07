 Mick Fleetwood Says Fleetwood Mac Is Over - Noise11.com
Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs at ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery on 7 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mick Fleetwood. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mick Fleetwood Says Fleetwood Mac Is Over

by Music-News.com on February 7, 2023

in News

Mick Fleetwood believes that Fleetwood Mac is “done” following the death of Christine McVie.

Christine passed away in hospital in November, aged 79, following a brief illness, and Mick admits he cannot even contemplate stepping foot on stage again under the Fleetwood Mac name in the wake of his friend’s passing.

Speaking to the LA Times at the Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night (05.02.23), he said: “I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris.

“I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

Mick though insists he is not done with playing music and he intends to copy the former and current members of the band – which includes – Stevie Nicks, Mike Campbell, Neil Finn and Lindsey Buckingham – and seek out new projects.

The sticksman – who is also joined in Fleetwood Mac by bassist John McVie, who was once married to Christine – added: “They all get out and play, so I’m gonna be doing the same thing, finding people to play with. Anyone out there?”

Mick teamed up with Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow to honour Christine at the Grammy Awards.

The trio performed the Fleetwood Mac hit ‘Songbird’ – which was written and sung by Christine – and the rock icon admitted he was delighted to be able to make “a lot of fuss” about his late bandmate.

He said: “I think it’s a moment to accolade the wonder of a hugely talented, lovely, unsuspecting lady known as Christine McVie.

“There is a lot of fuss, but we are really happy to be making a fuss of her.

“It’s double edged – it comes with a celebration and a quiet prayer that contains some sadness of loss. But having it be able to come to life with this lovely lady [Sheryl], and Bonnie, is a beautiful thing for me to see happen.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Peter Gabriel i/o
Peter Gabriel Premieres Another New Song ‘The Court’

Peter Gabriel has premiered another new song from his upcoming album ‘i/o’ called ‘The Court'.

10 mins ago
Rolling Stones Grrr Live
The Rolling Stones Premiere ‘Doom and Gloom’ Live In Newark Video

The Rolling Stones have released the ‘Doom and Gloom’ video from the upcoming ‘GRRR Live’ CD/DVD/Blu-ray due on Friday 10 February.

1 hour ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Sting 2023 My Songs Tour Has A lot Of Police Goodies

Sting reactivated his ‘My Songs’ world tour in Abu Dhabi on 27 January and in the past week performed four times in South Africa before bringing the tour to Australia next week.

1 hour ago
Bob Dylan Uses 2001 Newcastle, New South Wales Recording On Fragments Box Set

Bob Dylan has included a recording from his March 24, 2001 show in New Castle, New South Wales on his new ‘Fragments: Time Out Of Mind Sessions’ box set.

1 day ago
Public-Image-Ltd-Photo-By-Ros-OGorman
John Lydon Fails To Get Himself Into Eurovision

John Lydon’s latest publicity stunt to enter the Eurovision Song Contest via Ireland has been a complete success … because he lost.

1 day ago
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Brice Springsteen Fanzine Backstreets Shuts After 43 Years

The Bruce Springsteen fanzine Backstreets will shut down after 43 years.

2 days ago
Baz Warne of The Stranglers Say The Band Will End When Jean-Jacques Burnel Leaves

The Stranglers will be no more when J.J. Burnel, the last founding member still with band, decides to leave.

4 days ago