Mick Fleetwood Says Fleetwood Mac Is Over - Noise11.com

Mick Fleetwood believes that Fleetwood Mac is “done” following the death of Christine McVie.

Christine passed away in hospital in November, aged 79, following a brief illness, and Mick admits he cannot even contemplate stepping foot on stage again under the Fleetwood Mac name in the wake of his friend’s passing.

Speaking to the LA Times at the Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night (05.02.23), he said: “I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris.

“I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

Mick though insists he is not done with playing music and he intends to copy the former and current members of the band – which includes – Stevie Nicks, Mike Campbell, Neil Finn and Lindsey Buckingham – and seek out new projects.

The sticksman – who is also joined in Fleetwood Mac by bassist John McVie, who was once married to Christine – added: “They all get out and play, so I’m gonna be doing the same thing, finding people to play with. Anyone out there?”

Mick teamed up with Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow to honour Christine at the Grammy Awards.

The trio performed the Fleetwood Mac hit ‘Songbird’ – which was written and sung by Christine – and the rock icon admitted he was delighted to be able to make “a lot of fuss” about his late bandmate.

He said: “I think it’s a moment to accolade the wonder of a hugely talented, lovely, unsuspecting lady known as Christine McVie.

“There is a lot of fuss, but we are really happy to be making a fuss of her.

“It’s double edged – it comes with a celebration and a quiet prayer that contains some sadness of loss. But having it be able to come to life with this lovely lady [Sheryl], and Bonnie, is a beautiful thing for me to see happen.”

