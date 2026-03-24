Mick Harvey Awarded French Honor the Chevalier Des Arts Et Des Lettres - Noise11.com

Australian musician Mick Harvey reflects on decades of interpreting French music, speaking to Noise11 about receiving one of France’s highest cultural honours

by Paul Cashmere

Mick Harvey has spent a lifetime building bridges between Australian and French music culture, and this week the French government formally recognised his efforts. Harvey was named a Chevalier of the Ordre Des Arts Et Des Lettres, one of France’s most prestigious cultural honours, in acknowledgement of his meticulous work translating and recording the music of legendary French songwriter Serge Gainsbourg.

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Speaking with Noise11, Harvey reflected on the unusual mix of pride and personal embarrassment that came with the award. The award is typically reserved for French nationals, but Harvey’s recognition highlights the unique contribution he has made to French culture internationally. Across four albums spanning more than two decades, Harvey undertook the complex task of translating Gainsbourg’s lyrics into English, preserving not only meaning but the musicality, metre, and rhyme of the originals.

“His lyrics are quite complex,” Harvey explained. “The acknowledgement is really that I’ve made some contribution to French culture outside France-particularly in English-speaking territories where his work wasn’t widely known.”

Harvey described his translation process as near forensic, a method that set him apart from conventional approaches which often prioritise tone over structure. “I tried to get the meaning, the metre, and the rhyme correct wherever I could,” he said. “They’re all part of the musicality. To discard any one of those elements would have missed the point.”

The challenge was especially acute in the 1990s, when Harvey first began the project. Without digital resources, he relied heavily on French speakers for literal and interpretive guidance, reconstructing the final lyrics himself. Two decades later, online tools allowed him to revisit previously “untranslatable” material, resulting in albums such as Delirium Tremens.

Harvey’s work earned recognition from those closest to Gainsbourg. Jane Birkin, the singer and Gainsbourg collaborator, acknowledged the importance of his translations during an Australian tour. “She told me they wouldn’t have been able to tour North America without my records,” Harvey said. “That was very nice to hear.”

Despite the acclaim, Harvey remains focused on the creative journey itself rather than accolades. “The important thing is whether I’m enjoying what I’m doing,” he said. “Everything else is a byproduct.” He also indicated that the Gainsbourg series has reached a natural conclusion. “I think I’ve used up everything I’m interested in,” he said. “I don’t see a fifth volume happening.”

The honour has been praised by French cultural advocates. St Kilda Councillor and Conseiller des Français de l’étranger, Australie, Fiji, PNG at French Embassy in Australia Serge Thomann was instrumental in stimulating the award for Mick’s achievement.

Serge tells Noise11.com, “I am absolutely delighted that Mick Harvey is being recognised by the French Minister of Culture with this prestigious cultural honour-an award that is only rarely bestowed upon Australians or, indeed, non-French recipients.

“This recognition is richly deserved. Through his meticulous work recording and reinterpreting the songs of Serge Gainsbourg, Mick Harvey has made an extraordinary contribution to the appreciation and transmission of French culture internationally.

“Serge Gainsbourg remains one of the most influential and provocative figures in French cultural history-a poet, composer, and icon who redefined the boundaries of popular music. Blending literary depth with bold experimentation, he captured the spirit, contradictions, and sensuality of modern France, leaving a legacy that continues to shape artists and audiences around the world.

“It is especially meaningful to me that this distinction is being awarded on my birthday. After more than three years of advocating for this recognition, I can think of no better gift than seeing Mick Harvey honoured in this way.”

Harvey’s career began in Melbourne’s late-1970s post-punk scene with The Boys Next Door, later evolving into The Birthday Party and forming a decades long association with Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds. Over decades, he has remained dedicated to creative collaboration, production, and musical exploration.

Today, the Chevalier des Arts Et Des Lettres serves as both recognition of Mick’s achievements and a reminder of the international reach of his work.

Mick Harvey will be presented the Chevalier (Knight) des Arts Et Des Lettres award at an event hosted by the Ambassador of France to Australia H.E. Mr Pierre-André Imbert at Memo Music Hall in St Kilda tonight (24 March 2026).

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