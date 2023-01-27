 Mick Jagger Launches His Signature Line of Harmonicas - Noise11.com
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones (photo by Ros O'Gorman)

Mick Jagger Launches His Signature Line of Harmonicas

by Music-News.com on January 27, 2023

in News

Sir Mick Jagger has announced his own line of harmonicas.

The Rolling Stones frontman has a penchant for playing the mouth organ, and now he has his own collection going on sale on February 8, after teaming up with Lee Oskar Harmonicas on a set available in 10 major diatonic keys.

Jagger who plays the harmonica on the likes of Stones tracks ‘Midnight Rambler’ and ‘Gimme Shelter’ said: “Always loved Lee Oskar harmonicas, and now I’ve been lucky enough to collaborate with them on a harmonica of my own.”

Lee Oskar was the original harmonica player for rock-fusion legends War.

Priced at $60 (£49.99), the harmonicas boast both of their names and come in a “Mick Jagger branded custom case to keep it safe.”

Meanwhile, the Stones have just joined TikTok.

The iconic band’s back catalogue is now available to soundtrack clips on the video-sharing platform for the first time.

Mick has also opened his own personal account on the app.

The band’s page comes with a guest playlist curated by the band featuring 44 tracks, including ‘Start Me Up’, ‘Angie’, ‘Beast Of Burden’ and more.

The Stones have also launched the hashtags #TheRollingStones and #RollingStones.

Before they even joined the app, the hashtags #TheRollingStones and #RollingStones had garnered more than 500 million views.

TikTok has now made #TheRollingStones the official hashtag for the group.

Guitarist Keith Richards joined TikTok back in 2021.

The latter recently teased new music is “on its way”.

In a belated Happy New Year message to fans, the 79-year-old rocker wrote on Instagram: “Hi guys, here we are again.

“Wishing you all a belated Happy New Year and there’s some new music on its way and hopefully we’ll get to see you. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

Late drummer Charlie Watts is set to feature on the band’s next album, Ronnie Wood recently revealed.

He spilled: “We are recording the new album now and we are going to LA in a few weeks to carry it on and finish it off. Charlie is on some of the tracks and drummer Steve Jordan.”

New sticksman Steve replaced Charlie on the drum kit for their 2022 ‘Sixty’ tour, which marked six decades of the band.

The new album will be the first LP to feature new compositions since 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’, although they did release single ‘Living in a Ghost Town’ in 2020.

The band’s last album release was 2016’s ‘Blue and Lonesome’, which was comprised of cover versions.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Robby Krieger of The Doors Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Doors Cash Up In Publishing Sale

The Doors have sold an exhaustive slate of branding and publishing rights in a "monumental" deal.

2 days ago
Judy Collins
Judy Collins To Perform Intimate Australian Dates In Addition To Wildflower Shows

Judy Collins has added a series of shows in addition to her full album performances of her classic ‘Wildflowers’ for Australia in March.

3 days ago
Aretha box set Aretha Franklin
Dumb Media Falls For Aretha Franklin Parody Story Hook Line And Sinker

How dumb are major media outlets who published a parody site post about an Aretha Franklin song as fact today. I’m looking at you Jonesy and Amanda on WSFM.

3 days ago
Top Topham
Anthony ‘Top’ Topham, the Original Yardbirds Guitarist, Dead At Age 75

Anthony ‘Top’ Topham, the first guitarist for The Yardbirds, has died just two weeks after his successor Jeff Beck. He was 75.

3 days ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
BREAKING NEWS: David Crosby Dies At Age 81

Rock legend David Crosby has died at the age of 81. Crosby was a founder of The Byrds and later teamed with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash for Crosby, Stills & Nash and later Neil Young for Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

January 20, 2023
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
The Rolling Stones Join Tik Tok

The Rolling Stones have joined TikTok. The Stones back catalogue is now available to soundtrack clips on the video-sharing platform for the first time.

January 20, 2023
Brian Cadd performs at the APIA Good Times Tour 2015 at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday 24 June 2015
Cadd, Morris, Shorrock, Schneider and Anderson Sing For The Wayside Chapel

Australian songwriting legend Brian Cadd and music educator Jamie Rigg have written a song for the Wayside Chapel and put an all-star cast together to perform it.

January 19, 2023