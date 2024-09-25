 Midnight Oil’s Jim Moginie ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Fine’ Dates - Noise11.com
Jim Moginie photo by Serge Thomann

Jim Moginie photo by Serge Thomann

Midnight Oil’s Jim Moginie ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Fine’ Dates

by Paul Cashmere on September 25, 2024

in News

Midnight Oil’s powerhouse guitarist Jim Moginie will perform five intimate shows in December to launch his new album ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Fine’.

Midnight Oil’s final show was 3 October 2022 in Sydney. Since then Jim released the album ‘Murmurations’ (2023), the EP ‘Red Continent’ with Rob Hirst and Hamish Stuart and published his memoir ‘The Silver River’ in 2024.

For the ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Fine’ shows Jim will be accompanied by Hamish Stuart on drums.

Dates are:

Fri 6 Dec – Smith’s Alternative, Canberra
Sun 8 Dec – Brunswick Ballroom,Melbourne
Thur 12 Dec – Lazybones, Sydney
Fri 13 Dec – Wollongong Art Gallery, Wollongong
Sun 15 Dec – Byron Bay Theatre, Byron Bay

