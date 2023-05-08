 Midnight Oil’s Live at the Old Lion Adelaide 1992 Now On CD Through Songland - Noise11.com
Midnight Oil Live Adelaide ARCA release at Songland Records

Midnight Oil Live Adelaide at Songland Records

Midnight Oil’s Live at the Old Lion Adelaide 1992 Now On CD Through Songland

by Paul Cashmere on May 8, 2023

in News

Midnight Oil didn’t quite hear the Blues Brothers line right. They were on “a message from Frog”. Brian ‘Frog’ Harris at Songland Records in Canberra has been working directly with Midnight Oil and the Australian Road Crew Association to bring the digital release of the recent ‘Midnight Oil Live At The Old Lion Adelaide 1982’ into the physical world.

The ARCA Desk Tape series Midnight Oil release has been streaming since December 2022 and now to can be held in your hand. The Australian Road Crew Association have released dozens of rare live recordings from Brian Cadd, Mondo Rock, Tim Finn, Models, Crowded House, Wendy Matthews, Men At Work, Russell Morris, Australian Crawl and Jo Jo Zep over the years.

Frog went into bat for the Oil’s live album to have a physical release and it turns out so did everyone he spoke to.

Frog says: “To make this project feasible for ARCA, I understandably needed to guarantee a certain amount of sales to ensure the success of the project.

“When I asked The Powderworkers if they wanted this to happen, the reaction was as expected-instantaneous, wildly enthusiastic and supportive of, not only their band, but how the proceeds would be going to help roadies who have kept The Oils, and hundreds of other bands on the road over decades of gruelling touring.”

This CD will be a once only pressing. See if you can still get a copy via [email protected]

THE BAND
Peter Garrett – lead vocals
Peter Gifford – bass, vocals
Rob Hirst – drums, vocals
Jim Moginie – guitars, keyboards
Martin Rotsey – guitars

CREW
Mark Woods (sound)
Michael Lippold (stage/ production manager)
Ron “Wormy” James (lights)

TRACK LISTING
1 Written In The Heart
2 Brave Faces
3 Armistice Day
4 I’m The Cure
5 Bus To Bondi
6 Quinella Holiday
7 No Time For Games
8 Burnie
9 Cold Cold Change
10 Powderworks
11 Koala Sprint
12 Back On The Borderline
13 Don’t Wanna Be The One
14 Wedding Cake Island
15 Stand In Line
16 No Reaction

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bill McDonough Sons of Beaches
Australian Crawl’s Bill McDonough Authors ‘Sons of Beaches’ Book

Bill McDonough of Australian Crawl has written his autobiography ‘Sons of Beaches’ to tell the story of the McDonough brothers.

38 mins ago
Living Colour
Living Colour Are Working On New Music

Living Colour may have new music before their Australia tour but they aren’t in a rush to get the next album out.

2 hours ago
Broderick Smith of The Dingoes 20 February 2011 photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Barnes Family Farewell Broderick Smith With ‘Ocean Deep’

The Barnes family have paid tribute to Broderick Smith, who passed away in his sleep at his home in Castlemaine, Victoria on 30 April, 2023, aged 75.

3 days ago
Billy Gibbons, Noise11, SXSW 2012, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Billy Gibbons Is Off On A “European Vacation”

Billy Gibbons is heading off to Europe for a month of concerts across June.

3 days ago
Shakin’ Stevens May Be Playing Glastonbury

Shakin' Stevens would love the "honour" of playing Glastonbury again.

3 days ago
Tom Petty and Rick Rubin from Somewhere You Feel Free photo supplied by Trafalgar
Tom Petty Receives Posthumous Doctorate

Tom Petty has been posthumously honoured with a Doctor of Music degree from the University of Florida.

3 days ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Has A Dance Hit In The USA

Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson’s ‘Say Say Say’ is a hit again with thanks to Kygo.

4 days ago