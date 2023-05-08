Midnight Oil’s Live at the Old Lion Adelaide 1992 Now On CD Through Songland - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil didn’t quite hear the Blues Brothers line right. They were on “a message from Frog”. Brian ‘Frog’ Harris at Songland Records in Canberra has been working directly with Midnight Oil and the Australian Road Crew Association to bring the digital release of the recent ‘Midnight Oil Live At The Old Lion Adelaide 1982’ into the physical world.
The ARCA Desk Tape series Midnight Oil release has been streaming since December 2022 and now to can be held in your hand. The Australian Road Crew Association have released dozens of rare live recordings from Brian Cadd, Mondo Rock, Tim Finn, Models, Crowded House, Wendy Matthews, Men At Work, Russell Morris, Australian Crawl and Jo Jo Zep over the years.
Frog went into bat for the Oil’s live album to have a physical release and it turns out so did everyone he spoke to.
Frog says: “To make this project feasible for ARCA, I understandably needed to guarantee a certain amount of sales to ensure the success of the project.
“When I asked The Powderworkers if they wanted this to happen, the reaction was as expected-instantaneous, wildly enthusiastic and supportive of, not only their band, but how the proceeds would be going to help roadies who have kept The Oils, and hundreds of other bands on the road over decades of gruelling touring.”
This CD will be a once only pressing. See if you can still get a copy via [email protected]
THE BAND
Peter Garrett – lead vocals
Peter Gifford – bass, vocals
Rob Hirst – drums, vocals
Jim Moginie – guitars, keyboards
Martin Rotsey – guitars
CREW
Mark Woods (sound)
Michael Lippold (stage/ production manager)
Ron “Wormy” James (lights)
TRACK LISTING
1 Written In The Heart
2 Brave Faces
3 Armistice Day
4 I’m The Cure
5 Bus To Bondi
6 Quinella Holiday
7 No Time For Games
8 Burnie
9 Cold Cold Change
10 Powderworks
11 Koala Sprint
12 Back On The Borderline
13 Don’t Wanna Be The One
14 Wedding Cake Island
15 Stand In Line
16 No Reaction
