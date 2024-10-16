 Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst Honors Pintupi Nine with ‘Sugar In the Tea’ - Noise11.com
Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst Honors Pintupi Nine with ‘Sugar In the Tea’

by Paul Cashmere on October 16, 2024

in News

Midnight Oil co-founder Rob Hirst has written ‘Sugar In the Tea’ about the Puntupi Nine, who were considered Australia’s “lost tribe”.

In 1984 the Puntupi Nine, a group of indigenous people who lived in the Gibson Desert and were unaware of European colonisation, made contact with relatives after the death of their elder. The family was two adult women and seven children, four brothers and three sisters.

All nine members of the family were discovered in excellent health with “not an ounce of fat”.

The brothers, Warlimpirrnga, Walala and Tamlik, are now internationally famous painters known as Tjapaltjarri Brothers. The three sisters, Yalti, Yikultji and Takariya, are well-known Aboriginal artists whose works can be seen on exhibition and purchased from a number of art dealers.

One of the adult women has since died. The other lives with the three sisters.

‘Sugar in the Tea’, written by Rob Hirst and sung by Rob, Redgum’s John Schumann and Goanna’s Shane Howard. It tells the story of the so-called ‘Last of the Nomads’, their discovery and for some, their subsequent international art success.

Jim Moginie of Midnight Oil produced and mixed, Rob Hambling made the lyric video, and Charlie McMahon – who was there at Kiwirrkurra at the time – provided primary source facts in the video.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Gilbert O'Sullivan
Gilbert O’Sullivan To Return To Australia in 2018

Gilbert O’Sullivan is coming back to Australia in April 2025 for his first Australian shows since 2018.

3 hours ago
Ollie Olsen
Ollie Olsen (Max Q, Dogs In Space) Dies Aged 66

Australian electronic and experimental innovator Ollie Olsen has died at the age of 66.

4 hours ago
Ian Moss with Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cold Chisel Continue To Add Surprises On The Big Five-O Tour

Six shows into The Big Five-O tour Cold Chisel have not played the same setlist twice. Last night in Wollongong, ‘Plaza’ popped into the setlist.

5 hours ago
Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen Hint At New Music

Queen have discussed releasing new music. Queen haven't put out an album since 2008's 'The Cosmos Rocks' with Paul Rodgers of Bad Company/Free but drummer Roger Taylor has revealed he and guitarist Brian May "might" just give fans some new music.

8 hours ago
Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band
Check Out Hank Azaria Doing Springsteen with his Simpsons Characters

Hank Azaria does around a dozen Simpsons voices and he has put the characters to good use, covering Bruce Springsteen to talk up his upcoming shows with his Springsteen covers band The EZ Street Band.

1 day ago
ABBA The Movie trailer
‘ABBA: The Movie’ Reclassified PG in the UK

Abba: The Movie has been upgraded to PG for its commentary about Agnetha Faltskog's bottom.

3 days ago
Skyhooks Living In The 70s
Skyhooks Demo for Living In the 70s Revealed

This week marked the 50th anniversary of Skyhooks iconic debut album ‘Living In The 70s’.

5 days ago