Mike Peters of The Alarm Has Died Aged 66 - Noise11.com

Mike Peters of The Alarm Has Died Aged 66

by Music-News.com on April 30, 2025

in News

The Alarm frontman Mike Peters has died after a lengthy battle with blood cancer.

Peters was diagnosed with lymphocytic leukemia more than three decades ago.

In September 2024, he was in remission.

However, the following month, he found out he had Richter syndrome – an aggressive form of lymphoma – and began a treatment called Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CART).

He shared in January: “My white lymphocytes were harvested in December. Those were then sent to a laboratory where each blood cell was re-engineered by scientists and then targeted to seek and destroy the Richter’s syndrome.”

Mike had been due to head out on a 50-date tour before being dealt the huge blow.

He said: “It was devastating because it all happened in an instant. There was no chance to even think about it.

“Untreated I probably had two months to live and to then have to think about stopping the tour, communicating all that to the fans, trying to hold the family together while we are dealing with this devastation, it was intense.”

The Welsh musician was known for his campaigning to raise awareness of cancer through the Love Hope Strength Foundation, which he founded with his wife, Jules, 58.

A spokesperson for the charity confirmed the sad news of Mike’s death on April 28, at the age of 66.

The Alarm formed in 1981 in Rhyl, Wales. They were originally called The Toilets and made punk rock, before seguing into the popular new wave sound of the era. Their biggest hit was ’68 Guns’, which reached No. 17 on the UK Singles Chart in 1983.

The Alarm were the support act for huge names, including U2 and Bob Dylan.

Their 1984 debut studio album, ‘Declaration’, made it to No. 6 in the UK.

Together, they sold more than five million albums.

Mike also had a solo career and was vocalist for Big Country.

He is survived by his wife and their sons Dylan, 20, and Evan, 18.

To honour the incredible Mike Peters, we’re sharing this brilliant interview — a chance to hear his story, in his own words.

music-news.com

