Mike Skiba Rejoins Blink-182 For One Song At LA Fire Benefit - Noise11.com

One-time Blink-182 guitarist Mike Skiba played his first show with the band at a Los Angeles fire benefit this week at the Hollywood Palladium.
Since 1996 Skiba is the singer for Alkaline Trio and during his time with Blink-182 from 2015 to 2022 was in both bands simultaneously. Alkaline Trio also played at this benefit show.
Mike Skiba replaced Tom DeLonge in 2015 and left Blink in 2022 when DeLonge returned.
During his time with Blink-182 Skiba appeared on the two albums ‘California’ (2016) and ‘Nine’ (2019).
The Blink-182 show was to raise money for fire efforts to benefit Pasadena Humane Society, California Fire Department, LAFD Foundation and ARC Firefighter Fund.
Mark Hoppus introduced Skiba to the stage saying, “we opened a contest for people who know how to play guitar and so, I’d like to invite you to give a big round of applause for our contest winner.”
Skiba performed ‘Bored To Death’ from the ‘California’ album with the band at the show. He co-wrote the song with Hoppus.
Blink-182 setlist 13 February 2025
Feeling This
The Rock Show
Wendy Clear
Aliens Exist
DANCE WITH ME
Bored to Death (with Matt Skiba)
EDGING
Violence
Up All Night
MORE THAN YOU KNOW
Stay Together for the Kids
CAN’T GO BACK
I Miss You
Down
M+M’s
FUCK FACE
ANTHEM PART 3
What’s My Age Again?
First Date
All the Small Things
Dammit
Encore:
ONE MORE TIME
Alkaline Trio setlist
Time to Waste
We’ve Had Enough
Take Lots with Alcohol
Bad Time
Versions of You
Calling All Skeletons
Cringe
Armageddon
Sadie
Mercy Me
Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs
Private Eye
Radio
