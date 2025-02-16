Mike Skiba Rejoins Blink-182 For One Song At LA Fire Benefit - Noise11.com

One-time Blink-182 guitarist Mike Skiba played his first show with the band at a Los Angeles fire benefit this week at the Hollywood Palladium.

Since 1996 Skiba is the singer for Alkaline Trio and during his time with Blink-182 from 2015 to 2022 was in both bands simultaneously. Alkaline Trio also played at this benefit show.

Mike Skiba replaced Tom DeLonge in 2015 and left Blink in 2022 when DeLonge returned.

During his time with Blink-182 Skiba appeared on the two albums ‘California’ (2016) and ‘Nine’ (2019).

The Blink-182 show was to raise money for fire efforts to benefit Pasadena Humane Society, California Fire Department, LAFD Foundation and ARC Firefighter Fund.

Mark Hoppus introduced Skiba to the stage saying, “we opened a contest for people who know how to play guitar and so, I’d like to invite you to give a big round of applause for our contest winner.”

Skiba performed ‘Bored To Death’ from the ‘California’ album with the band at the show. He co-wrote the song with Hoppus.

Blink-182 setlist 13 February 2025

Feeling This

The Rock Show

Wendy Clear

Aliens Exist

DANCE WITH ME

Bored to Death (with Matt Skiba)

EDGING

Violence

Up All Night

MORE THAN YOU KNOW

Stay Together for the Kids

CAN’T GO BACK

I Miss You

Down

M+M’s

FUCK FACE

ANTHEM PART 3

What’s My Age Again?

First Date

All the Small Things

Dammit

Encore:

ONE MORE TIME

Alkaline Trio setlist

Time to Waste

We’ve Had Enough

Take Lots with Alcohol

Bad Time

Versions of You

Calling All Skeletons

Cringe

Armageddon

Sadie

Mercy Me

Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs

Private Eye

Radio

