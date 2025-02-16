 Mike Skiba Rejoins Blink-182 For One Song At LA Fire Benefit - Noise11.com
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mike Skiba Rejoins Blink-182 For One Song At LA Fire Benefit

by Paul Cashmere on February 16, 2025

in News

One-time Blink-182 guitarist Mike Skiba played his first show with the band at a Los Angeles fire benefit this week at the Hollywood Palladium.

Since 1996 Skiba is the singer for Alkaline Trio and during his time with Blink-182 from 2015 to 2022 was in both bands simultaneously. Alkaline Trio also played at this benefit show.

Mike Skiba replaced Tom DeLonge in 2015 and left Blink in 2022 when DeLonge returned.

During his time with Blink-182 Skiba appeared on the two albums ‘California’ (2016) and ‘Nine’ (2019).

The Blink-182 show was to raise money for fire efforts to benefit Pasadena Humane Society, California Fire Department, LAFD Foundation and ARC Firefighter Fund.

Mark Hoppus introduced Skiba to the stage saying, “we opened a contest for people who know how to play guitar and so, I’d like to invite you to give a big round of applause for our contest winner.”

Skiba performed ‘Bored To Death’ from the ‘California’ album with the band at the show. He co-wrote the song with Hoppus.

Blink-182 setlist 13 February 2025

Feeling This
The Rock Show
Wendy Clear
Aliens Exist
DANCE WITH ME
Bored to Death (with Matt Skiba)
EDGING
Violence
Up All Night
MORE THAN YOU KNOW
Stay Together for the Kids
CAN’T GO BACK
I Miss You
Down
M+M’s
FUCK FACE
ANTHEM PART 3
What’s My Age Again?
First Date
All the Small Things
Dammit

Encore:
ONE MORE TIME

Alkaline Trio setlist

Time to Waste
We’ve Had Enough
Take Lots with Alcohol
Bad Time
Versions of You
Calling All Skeletons
Cringe
Armageddon
Sadie
Mercy Me
Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs
Private Eye
Radio

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Superjesus
The Superjesus Premiere New Song ‘Diamonds’

The Superjesus have released a new song ‘Diamonds’ just ahead of the long awaited self-titled fourth album.

2 days ago
Ben Folds photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ben Folds Resigns As Artistic Director Of NSO Following F*cknuckle Appointing Himself Chairperson

Ben Folds has announced his resignation from the National Symphony Orchestra following President Adolf F*cknuckle appointing himself chairperson of the Kennedy Center.

3 days ago
Green Day, Soundwave 2014, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Aussie Punk Band Private Function To Open For Green Day

Australian punk band Private Function have been chosen to open for Green Day’s 2025 The Saviors Australian tour.

4 days ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Calls Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Appearance Nonsense

Noel Gallagher has slammed Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance and called it "absolute nonsense".

5 days ago
Kid Rock performs at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on 7 December 2013. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kid Rock Chucks A Tanty And Storms Off Stage In Tennessee

Kid Rock has thrown a tantrum and stormed off the stage during a performance at Jon Bon Jovi's Nashville bar.

5 days ago
You Am I 2025 photo supplied
You Am I’s ‘Hi Fi Way’ Is About To Turn 30

You Am I will celebrate 30 years since the February 20, 1995 release of ‘Hi Fi Way’ with an Aussie tour playing the entire album as well as the ‘Hourly Daily’ in full.

6 days ago
Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Robbie Williams Spends £20,000 On Eric Morecombe’s Glasses

Robbie Williams has achieved a childhood dream by buying beloved British comedian Eric Morecambe's glasses and pipe at auction.

6 days ago