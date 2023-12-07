Missy Higgins To Mark 20 Years Of The Sound of White With Concert Performances in 2024 - Noise11.com

Missy Higgins will perform her debut ‘The Sound of White’ in 2024 to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of the album.

Missy released ‘The Sound of White’ on 6 September 2004. ‘The Sound of White’ was a number one album in Australia and sold nine times platinum.

The album generated four hit singles, ‘Scar, (no 1, 2004), ‘Ten Days’ (no 12, 2004), ‘The Special Two’ (no 2, 2005) and ‘The Sound of White’ (no 22, 2005).

“I wrote all those songs in my late teens when I never thought anyone would hear them, so they were very personal, like I was writing my secrets in a diary”, says Missy. “I did less of that on later albums for lots of reasons but lately I realized I’d gone back to that confessional mode of songwriting. I guess it’s been my way of dealing with the end of my marriage. So I feel like I’ve come full circle … I was starting life from scratch at 20 and now, like lots of people, I’m figuring out how to start life all over again at 40.”

“In that respect this new album that I’m recording right now will be a kind of sequel to The Sound Of White. They’re both looking forward nervously and wondering what comes next. They’re both asking questions like “who am I?” and “who do I want to be?” so I liked the idea of previewing some of this new material in the first act of a live show, then going back to the start of the story in the second act. Plus it will just be fun to play all those old songs again for the first time in ages. At very least it will be something different and if I’ve learned anything over the last year or two it’s that you’ve got to keep embracing new challenges!”

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Wednesday 13 December (times staggered, see below)

ALL SHOWS LIC. ALL AGES

Thursday 28 March

Frankston Arts Centre | Frankston, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (3pm local time)

artscentre.frankston.vic.gov.au

Friday 29 March

Civic Hall | Ballarat, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (3pm local time)

ticketsearch.com

Wednesday 10 April

Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)

canberratheatrecentre.com.au

Friday 12 April

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (11am local time)

ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 19 April

Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (2pm local time)

ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 26 April

Hobart City Hall | Hobart, TAS

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (4pm local time)

oztix.com.au

Saturday 27 April

Princess Theatre | Launceston, TAS

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)

theatrenorth.com.au

Friday 3 May

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 4 May

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)

ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday 9 May

Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre | Mackay, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (1pm local time)

ticketsearch.com

Saturday 11 May

Munro Martin Parklands | Cairns, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)

ticketlink.com.au

Sunday 12 May

Townsville Civic Centre | Townsville, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)

townsville.qld.gov.au/ticketshop

Friday 17 May

Ulumbarra Theatre | Bendigo, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (11am local time)

gotix.com.au

Saturday 18 May

Gippsland Performing Arts Centre | Traralgon, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (2pm local time)

latrobe.vic.gov.au/gpac

Friday 24 May

QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)

qpac.com.au

Saturday 25 May

HOTA Outdoor Stage | Gold Coast, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (9am local time)

hota.com.au

Friday 31 May

Her Majesty’s Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (11:30am local time)

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 1 June

Barossa Arts Centre | Tanunda, SA

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (1:30pm local time)

barossaarts.com.au

Friday 7 June

Empire Theatre | Toowoomba, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)

empiretheatre.com.au

Saturday 8 June

The Events Centre Caloundra | Caloundra, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (4pm local time)

theeventscentre.com.au

Friday 14 June

Sydney Coliseum | Rooty Hill, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 15 June

Newcastle Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)

civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

