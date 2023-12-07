 Missy Higgins To Mark 20 Years Of The Sound of White With Concert Performances in 2024 - Noise11.com
Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Missy Higgins Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Missy Higgins To Mark 20 Years Of The Sound of White With Concert Performances in 2024

by Paul Cashmere on December 8, 2023

in News

Missy Higgins will perform her debut ‘The Sound of White’ in 2024 to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of the album.

Missy released ‘The Sound of White’ on 6 September 2004. ‘The Sound of White’ was a number one album in Australia and sold nine times platinum.

The album generated four hit singles, ‘Scar, (no 1, 2004), ‘Ten Days’ (no 12, 2004), ‘The Special Two’ (no 2, 2005) and ‘The Sound of White’ (no 22, 2005).

“I wrote all those songs in my late teens when I never thought anyone would hear them, so they were very personal, like I was writing my secrets in a diary”, says Missy. “I did less of that on later albums for lots of reasons but lately I realized I’d gone back to that confessional mode of songwriting. I guess it’s been my way of dealing with the end of my marriage. So I feel like I’ve come full circle … I was starting life from scratch at 20 and now, like lots of people, I’m figuring out how to start life all over again at 40.”

“In that respect this new album that I’m recording right now will be a kind of sequel to The Sound Of White. They’re both looking forward nervously and wondering what comes next. They’re both asking questions like “who am I?” and “who do I want to be?” so I liked the idea of previewing some of this new material in the first act of a live show, then going back to the start of the story in the second act. Plus it will just be fun to play all those old songs again for the first time in ages. At very least it will be something different and if I’ve learned anything over the last year or two it’s that you’ve got to keep embracing new challenges!”

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 13 December (times staggered, see below)

ALL SHOWS LIC. ALL AGES

Thursday 28 March
Frankston Arts Centre | Frankston, VIC
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (3pm local time)
artscentre.frankston.vic.gov.au

Friday 29 March
Civic Hall | Ballarat, VIC
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (3pm local time)
ticketsearch.com

Wednesday 10 April
Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)
canberratheatrecentre.com.au

Friday 12 April
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (11am local time)
ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 19 April
Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (2pm local time)
ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 26 April
Hobart City Hall | Hobart, TAS
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (4pm local time)
oztix.com.au

Saturday 27 April
Princess Theatre | Launceston, TAS
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)
theatrenorth.com.au

Friday 3 May
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)
ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 4 May
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)
ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday 9 May
Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre | Mackay, QLD
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (1pm local time)
ticketsearch.com

Saturday 11 May
Munro Martin Parklands | Cairns, QLD
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)
ticketlink.com.au

Sunday 12 May
Townsville Civic Centre | Townsville, QLD
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)
townsville.qld.gov.au/ticketshop

Friday 17 May
Ulumbarra Theatre | Bendigo, VIC
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (11am local time)
gotix.com.au

Saturday 18 May
Gippsland Performing Arts Centre | Traralgon, VIC
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (2pm local time)
latrobe.vic.gov.au/gpac

Friday 24 May
QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)
qpac.com.au

Saturday 25 May
HOTA Outdoor Stage | Gold Coast, QLD
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (9am local time)
hota.com.au

Friday 31 May
Her Majesty’s Theatre | Adelaide, SA
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (11:30am local time)
ticketek.com.au

Saturday 1 June
Barossa Arts Centre | Tanunda, SA
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (1:30pm local time)
barossaarts.com.au

Friday 7 June
Empire Theatre | Toowoomba, QLD
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)
empiretheatre.com.au

Saturday 8 June
The Events Centre Caloundra | Caloundra, QLD
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (4pm local time)
theeventscentre.com.au

Friday 14 June
Sydney Coliseum | Rooty Hill, NSW
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)
ticketek.com.au

Saturday 15 June
Newcastle Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)
civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Noise11.com

