Models Uncover Unreleased James Freud Song ‘Dead Elvis’ - Noise11.com

Models, Record Store Day Melbourne on 16 April 2016. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Models Uncover Unreleased James Freud Song ‘Dead Elvis’

by Paul Cashmere on October 10, 2023

in News

Models have turned up a previously unreleased song titled ‘Dead Elvis’ and we will all hear it soon streaming to the world.

Models keyboard player Andrew Duffield tells Noise11.com, “It is the last recording that Sean (Kelly), James (Freud), Barton (Price) and I did together in about 93/94. It’s a song called ‘Dead Elvis’ that Sean wrote. To get people to come to the gigs we are going to put it up online as a bit of a freebie I think”.

Models were inactive at the time. The song was recorded nearly a decade before the reunions seriously got underway in 2000.

Andrew says the session was, “an informal one. We did it at Metropolis, the classic studio in South Melbourne. I moved into doing commercials after Models. In fact, for a short period of time James Freud was working for Les Gock’s (Hush) company. We all got together and did a few recordings and I turned one up the other day. We thought, let’s put it up online and see what people thing. But the reunion shows didn’t start until around 2000”.

Watch Andrew Duffield’s new Models Noise11 interview recorded 9 October 2023:

Models dates are:

6 Oct Belgrave, Vic Sooki Lounge
12 Oct Melbourne, Vic Espy Basement
13 Oct Sydney, NSW Paddington RSL
20 Oct Gold Coast, QLD Miami Marketta
21 Oct Brisbane, QLD The Zoo
27 Oct Adelaide, SA The Gov
3 Nov Thornbury, VIC The Croxton Bandroom
11 Nov Geelong, VIC Barwon Club Hotel
18 Nov Castlemaine, VIC Theatre Royal

Get Models tickets

