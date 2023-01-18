Molly Meldrum Continues to Cop Flack Over Elton John Moon From Samuel Johnson - Noise11.com

Molly Meldrum’s “wardrobe malfunction” apology has become a case of something better left unsaid with further fall-out after actor Samuel Johnson pleaded with “the national treasure” to clean up his act.

Molly apologised for “mooning” the Melbourne audience at the first Elton show at AAMI Park last Friday evening. Johnson said on Channel 7’s The Morning Show “I thought his apology was false. I don’t believe it was a wardrobe malfunction.” While Sam said he will never talk to Ian again, he also pleaded with Molly, “maybe it is time to hang up your hat, mate. I hope he is OK.”

Johnson played Molly in the Molly mini-series but says he hasn’t spoken to the icon for years. He told The Morning Show that the fall-out began when he won the Gold Logie in 2017, Australia’s highest television award, and Molly came on stage and robbed him of his moment to use the platform to speak about his charity.

Sam said, “he babbled in a very drunken fashion for eight whole minutes. Now I’ve seen him do it again at the Elton John concert. Maybe it’s time to hang up your hat mate.”

Molly issued an apology the day after Eltongate blaming a faulty belt buckle for the hazard. “At the start of the night, my belt buckle broke and my pants were already falling down. And on stage, one thing led to another.” He said he is “a naughty boy, who needs a new belt.”

Elton John has not commented on the incident.

